All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic makes European Champions League group stage debut

Marko Stamenic has become the first All White to play in the Champions League group stages since Chris Killen 15 years ago.

Young All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenic has become the first New Zealander to play in the European Champions League group stages for 15 years.

The 20-year-old got a pass mark from Danish media after playing the full 90 minutes in Copenhagen’s 0-0 draw with Spanish La Liga club Seville on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

Stamenic earned a 32nd minute attacking freekick and picked up a yellow card in the 82nd minute as Copenhagen collected their first point of the group against Europa League champions Seville.

The Kiwi was an unused substitute for Copenhagen’s earlier 3-0 defeat to German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

READ MORE:

* Former Wellington Phoenix midfielder named in Socceroos squad to face All Whites

* Liverpool grab late Champions League win as Barcelona beaten by Bayern Munich

* All Whites star concedes penalty in Serie A match against Jose Mourinho's Roma

* All Whites can 'bury demons' against Australia, but what's next after that remains unclear



Stamenic, who has been with Copenhagen since 2020, played in central midfield against a Seville side containing potential World Cup stars Ivan Rakitic (Croatia), Thomas Delaney (Denmark) and Alex Telles (Brazil).

He got a passmark too from one of Denmark’s biggest national newspapers, Jyllands-Posten, which said “the New Zealander was given the chance in midfield, where he delivered a fine effort despite a few mispasses at times”.

Supplied/Getty Images Marko Stamenic of FC Copenhagen, pictured in a qualifying game against Trabzonspor, has made his European Champions League group stages debut.

The Ekstra Bladet tabloid newspaper gave Stamenic a 3 out of 5 ‘worth the money’ rating, saying he started tentatively, but “after that Stamenic played up a bit and also got better on the ball’’.

Stamenic became the first New Zealander to appear in the Champions League group stages since former All Whites striker Chris Killen made one start and four substitute appearances for Glasgow Celtic in 2007-08

Supplied/Getty Images Marko Stamenic of FC Copenhagen in action against Trabzonspor in August. (File photo).

Killen’s start came in a 1-0 defeat at Portugese club Benfica, and his highlight was coming off the bench in the 84th minute of a 2-1 win over AC Milan.

Seville dominated possession against Copenhagen, 63% to 37% and had 11 shots to seven, with both sides having two shots on target.

Stamenic was playing alongside Copenhagen’s Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan, who is set to be his opponent next week when the All Whites play the Socceroos in Brisbane and Auckland.

The Wellingtonian has become an All Whites first-choice in the past season after making his full international debut in 2021.