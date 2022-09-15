Champions League: TV network apologises for images of Celtic fans' anti-monarchy banners

An element among Celtic's travelling support displayed banners with slogans denigrating the British monarchy during their match against Ukraine club Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland. NOTE: An offensive word has been covered on this video.

A British television network apologised to viewers after screening images of Celtic fans with offensive anti-monarchy banners at a Champions League game in Poland.

Some supporters of the Glasgow club were seen near a banner proclaiming “f... the Crown’’ at the game against Ukraine club Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

It also said “Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan”, a reference to a Buckingham Palace intruder who crept into Queen Elizabeth II’s bedroom in 1982 while the monarch was asleep.

Screengrab/Spark Sport An edited screengrab of a banner unfurled by some Celtic fans during their Champions League match in Poland.

An Associated Press report said the Celtic players wore black armbands though fans in Warsaw displayed a banner with an expletive. It reflected the club’s historic links to Ireland and some fans’ opposition to the British monarchy.

A shot of the banner was briefly screened on BT Sport, the British TV network screening the match., which ended in a 1-1 draw.

English newspapers reported that BT Sport commentators instantly apologised to viewers “If you’ve taken offence’’.

Queen Elizabeth II died six days ago at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, aged 96. Her state funeral is being held in London on Monday.

Meanwhile, Celtic’s Glasgow rivals Rangers, played the British national anthem before their 3-0 Champions League home loss to Napoli despite Uefa rejecting requests to play the anthem before kickoff.

Scott Heppell/AP The Glasgow Rangers and Napoli players observe a minute’s silence to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II before a Champions League game at Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium ground.

Rangers issued a statement on their website stating: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured this evening at Ibrox with a minute’s silence, a display created by the Union Bears, and a rendition of the Nation Anthem. If you are attending tonight’s match, we encourage all supporters to be in their seat for 19:50.”

Rangers fans displayed a giant mosaic across one entire end of the stadium of a Union Jack flag imposed with a silhouette of the queen’s head when the teams came on the field. A minute’s silence was followed by singing the British national anthem.

Reports stated that Rangers players joined the Ibrox Stadium crowd in singing the anthem.

Champions League wrap

Dave Thompson/AP Manchester City's Erling Haaland (R) spectacularly scores his side’s winner against his old club Borussia Dortmund.

It was the Erling Haaland show in the Champions League even on a night when Paris Saint-Germain superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar all scored in a comeback win, AP reported.

Manchester City also trailed, deep into the game, at home against Haaland’s former club Borussia Dortmund in a fascinating quick reunion for the prolific Norway prodigy.

The stage was set for Haaland to seal a 2-1 win after teammate John Stones levelled with a stunning shot in the 80th minute.

Haaland rose to his challenge in the 84th when he met a high cross with a twisting leap and acrobatic volley to send goalward a ball that seemed to have passed him.

It was a 26th goal in just 21 Champions League games for Haaland, who has scored for City in six straight games and has a rate of better than a goal per game this season.

In other games, PSG came from behind to beat Maccabi Haifa in Israel after goals to Messi, Mbappé and Neymar.

Real Madrid had to wait until the 80th minute to break through in a 2-0 win against Leipzig. Fede Valverde’s opening goal was followed by Marco Asensio’s sweeping shot in stoppage time.

Juventus, however, did not find the late goals it needed against Benfica and fell to a second straight 2-1 loss, after defeat in Paris last week.

Wasting a fourth-minute lead earned by Arkadiusz Milik, Juventus was beaten by a Joao Mario penalty for Benfica before halftime and a David Neres strike in the 55th.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter’s first game in charge of the 2021 European champion was a 1-1 draw at home to a Salzburg team that is exceeding expectations.

Milan eased to a 3-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb while Copenhagen and Sevilla drew 0-0 in Denmark and are both still without a goal in Group G led by Man City.

The Champions League now pauses for three weeks during the international break for national teams.

