Celtic fans sing anti-royal family chant during minute's applause for Queen

Celtic fans hold up a banner before their Scottish Premier League game at St Mirren.

Celtic’s Australian manager Ange Postecoglou has declined to be drawn into a row over Celtic fans’ anti-royal family chants during a Scottish Premier League football game.

The Scottish champions lost their first league game in over a year, 2-0 to St Mirren on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

But the match was preceded by some sections of the Celtic support interrupting a minute’s applause to the memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II by chanting: “If you hate the Royal Family clap your hands”

A banner expressing the same sentiment was seen behind the goal at the Celtic supporters’ end of St Mirren’s Love Street home ground.

Celtic are already the subject of a UEFA investigation after some fans of the Glasgow club brandished a “F... the Crown’’ banner at their Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland last week

Postecoglou spoke out on that occasion, expressing hope the club’s supporters would be respectful.

But he refused to comment on the St Mirren game chanting.

Michal Dyjuk/AP Celtic's manager Ange Postecoglou.

"I addressed all that in two press conferences, I'm not going to do it in three,’’ he said after the St Mirren game.

"I get why the interest is there, but I'm a manager at a football club, and I sit at press conferences wanting to talk about football.

"We addressed that matter, we did everything we needed to do, it's time we moved on."

Meanwhile, British news outlets reported that some Dundee United fans began booing and chanting derogatorily during a minute’s silence before the playing of God Save the King at their game against Glasgow Rangers at Ibrox Park.

The fans actions led Dundee United to issue a statement saying they were “aware of the actions of a small section of the crowd who chose to not respect the minute's silence before this afternoon's match at Ibrox”.

“As a club, ahead of the game we reached out to advise our supporters of the pre-match arrangements with the expectation that the minute silence would be observed.”