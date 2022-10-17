Goalposts chopped down before England football match

A goalpost at Hull City’s home ground was found to be 5cm too tall.

Hull City’s ground staff had to use a saw at the last minute to correct the size of the goalposts for the team’s Championship match with Birmingham in England.

Officials discovered one set of goalposts at MKM Stadium in Hull were 5cm too tall and ordered an adjustment before kick-off.

The match was held up for 20 minutes on Monday (NZT) with the HawkEye system that powers goal line technology also needing to be recalibrated.

A statement on the Tigers' official Twitter account said: "Kick-off this afternoon has been delayed to 3:20pm.

"The match officials have informed the club that the goal posts need to be readjusted and HawkEye recalibrated before the match can start."

The latest issue came after different-sized goals had helped Cardiff City beat Wigan in the Championship last weekend when their third goal in the 3-1 win at the DW Stadium in Wigan came off the underside of the crossbar, which was also 5cm too high.

Birmingham won Monday’s game 2-0 with goals in each half and their manager John Eustace praised his players for keeping their focus during the unexpected delay.

"It probably helped us, we got a little bit more focused. I thought the first 20 minutes we were very good,” he said.

Hull are still a point outside the Championship relegation zone while Birmingham’s win saw them jump into 12th place.

Hull City wasn’t the only club hit by technical problems on Monday.

Leeds’ Premier League match against Arsenal was also delayed after a local power outage saw the VAR systems temporarily taken offline at Elland Road.