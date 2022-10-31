Arsenal back on top, Man Utd hold on

Martin Oedegaard scored the fifth goal against Nottingham Forest as Arsenal flexed their muscles again.

Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest, while fellow heavyweights Manchester United kept the pressure on they top four with a gritty victory against West Ham.

But an injury to Bukayo Saka will be a concern to England head coach Gareth Southgate after the Arsenal forward was forced off in the 27th minute on Monday (NZT).

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knew victory would see his team overtake Manchester City at the top of the table and the result never looked in doubt from as early as the fifth minute when Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring.

Reiss Nelson struck two goals in three minutes at the start of the second half, while Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard completed the rout.

Arsenal responded impressively after drawing with Southampton last weekend and losing to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday.

City's 1-0 win against Leicester on Saturday saw the reigning champion move a point clear at the top. But Arsenal's outstanding start to the campaign continued with its 10th win from 12 games.

Meanwhile, the game was a dose of reality for Forest, which had beaten Liverpool last week.

It started with Martinelli putting Arsenal ahead when stooping to head in a Saka cross.

Saka hobbled off shortly before the half-hour mark after trying to run off an earlier knock.

He was replaced by Nelson, who had a decisive impact, taking centre-stage on his first Premier League appearance since the opening-day defeat at Brentford last season.

He doubled the lead with a finish high into Dean Henderson's net in the 49th-minute after the England goalkeeper had done well to keep out Nelson's initial effort.

The points were secured just three minutes later. Nelson scored again as he turned home Gabriel Jesus' cross before laying a pass into the path of Partey, who finished superbly from outside the box to make it four in the 57th-minute.

Odegaard latched onto a Jesus pass to score the fifth after 78 minutes.

MANCHESTER UNITED MOVE TO FIFTH

Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United, but it required heroics from David de Gea to secure a 1-0 win against West Ham.

The victory moves United up to fifth in the league after Erik ten Hag's team were pushed to the limit by the visitors.

Rashford's 38th-minute header saw him arrive at a personal landmark, becoming the first United player to reach a century of goals since all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney.

But this proved to be a day when the team were more reliant on De Gea, who produced three outstanding saves in the second half to resist West Ham's fightback.

Ten Hag may well look at the opportunities his own players failed to take, with both Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo guilty of wasting chances in either half. But that takes nothing away from De Gea's performance in a week when reports in Spain claimed he was set to be cut from his country's World Cup squad.

The keeper denied Michail Antonio, Kurt Zouma and Declan Rice, with virtually the last kick of the match, to secure the three points.

Earlier it had been Lukasz Fabiankski keeping United at bay, blocking Ronaldo's stinging shot from distance and then getting in the way of a powered header from Rashford during a bright start for the home team.

United found a breakthrough when Rashford capitalized with an almost identical opportunity. On this occasion Christian Eriksen lifted a cross from the right into the six-yard box and Rashford leapt higher than anyone to fire past Fabianski.

United had chances to add to its lead early in the second half, with Ronaldo failing with a header from inside the box and firing two more efforts wide of the target when in sight of goal.

That gave West Ham encouragement and Said Benrahma saw a low shot saved by De Gea, while Lisandro Martinez stole the ball away from Craig Dawson when the defender looked set to score.

De Gea was in action again to tip over Antonio's 30-yard effort late in the final 10 minutes and produced an even better save to palm away Zouma's header.

Fred could have made it a much more comfortable finish to the game when heading against the post in the 86th-minute.

That was before a final push from West Ham saw Jarrod Bowen's injury time effort from close range blocked and then De Gea pulled off one final save to push away Rice's long-range shot.