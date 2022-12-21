Watch: Lionel Messi ducks power cable on parade before sleeping with World Cup trophy

Lionel Messi and four Argentina teammates have to duck under a power cable during open-top bus parade through Buenos Aires with the World Cup trophy.

Messi and four teammates had to quickly duck under the cable as their open-top bus drove through the paced streets of Buenos Aires after the team arrived from Qatar after winning the World Cup final on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

News reports claimed Rodrigo de Paul saw the cable at the last minute and told his teammates to duck. Messi was holding the World Cup trophy and managed to easily avoid the cable, but the cable brushed the top of Leandro Paredes’ head, causing him to lose his baseball cap.

“What a moment! Be careful boys,’’ a commentator said on an ESPN Argentina video.

Angel Di Maria, who earned a penalty and scored Argentina’s second goal in the World Cup final, was another who had to take evasive action.

Messi and his teammates caught a few hours sleep at the Argentina Football Federation’s headquarters after their late-night flight.

The 35-year-old Paris Saint Germain star later posted an Instagram photo of him sleeping beside the World Cup trophy.

Meanwhile, Messi’s post of Argentina winning the World Cup attracted 57 million ‘likes’ to become the most-liked Instagram post of all time.

Messi has been anointed as the greatest player of all-tme by former Spain World Cup winner Andries Iniesta.

“For me, Messi is the best with or without [winning] a World Cup," Iniesta, who played with Messi for Barcelona, told ESPN.

"I think the fact he has won a World Cup, more than what other people [think], is a huge source of happiness for himself. Not just for him, but for Argentina as a country. They are always in the running and the fact they've won it in the way they did makes it totally deserved.

"I am sure anyone who doesn't view Messi as the best will find an excuse to keep seeing it that way, regardless of whether he won the World Cup or not."