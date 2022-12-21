Chris Wood expects to stay at Newcastle United despite link to Premier League rival

All Whites striker Chris Wood, pictured playing against Crystal Palace, says he sees his future at Newcastle United.

All Whites star Chris Wood says he remains “100%” committed to Newcastle United and expects to stay despite recent speculation he could be courted by former club Leeds United.

The 31-year-old striker has started just two English Premier League club games this season and again started on the bench when England World Cup forward Callum Wilson returned on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time) for Newcastle’s 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth.

Wood was asked before the game by the Newcastle Chronicle if he expected to see out his contract – due to expire in 2024.

"100% - especially with the way the club is going, I'd love to be here long-term. Or even longer than I will be,’’ Wood said.

"I still believe I have a big part to play here. I have not shown my best football here yet but hopefully I can do that given the chance. If not I am here to support the club and push them in the right direction. I am committed here and want to be here. I have played in every game expect one.

"Whatever capacity it is, I want to be here and help the manager. Whichever sees fit, if it's five minutes and seeing a game out, I am here to do it, work hard and press. If it's starting the game, scoring goals and working hard, I'm here to do that. My future is definitely here."

Wood was signed by Newcastle last January after the club activated his release clause from Burnley in a £25 million ($50 million) deal.

SKY SPORT Chris Wood belatedly opens his Premier League account for Newcastle United against Southampton in November.

He became a regular with Wilson out for much of last term with an injury. But Wilson is fit again now, and Newcastle also signed Swedish international striker Alexander Isak for £63 million this season.

Isak started the EPL campaign ahead of Wood in the strikers pecking order, but injured a thigh on international duty and is not yet ready to return.

Wood – who has scored 53 EPL goals during his career – has been largely used as a late-game substitute this season by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and has one goal in 14 appearances.

He came off the bench in the 76th minute against Bournemouth and had a couple of touches but no goalscoring chances.

A Football Insider report in early December suggested Leeds could target Wood for a loan move in January, but the Newcastle Chronicle played down that prospect, saying the Newcastle club were unlikely to agree.

Wood scored 44 goals across two seasons in the Championship second tier with Leeds before joining Burnley in 2017.