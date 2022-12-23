Manchester City knock holders Liverpool out of the League Cup in five-goal thriller

Holders Liverpool were knocked out by Manchester City after Nathan Ake got the winner in a 3-2 classic.

Erling Haaland scored his 24th goal of the season but it was Nathan Aké’s first that clinched Manchester City's 3-2 win over Liverpool in the English League Cup on Thursday (Friday NZ time).

Kevin De Bruyne, one of six City starters coming off World Cup duty, set up both goals and Riyad Mahrez scored just after halftime to help City reach the quarterfinals.

De Bruyne, part of Belgium's squad that failed to advance from the group stage in Qatar, crossed to Haaland to open the scoring in the 10th minute and later sent a cross to the far post, where Aké headed home in the 58th.

Liverpool twice fought back to equalise on goals by Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah, respectively, but their title defence is over after Darwin Nunez missed several good chances in front of the net at the Etihad Stadium.

The victory keeps Pep Guardiola's team on course for a fifth cup title in six seasons.

Haaland showed signs of rustiness when he fired an early chance over the bar, but the Norwegian quickly made amends with a 10th-minute volley to make it two-dozen goals in 19 appearances overall.

An unmarked Carvalho made it 1-1 in the 20th after a pass from James Milner, who left the game with an injury before halftime.

Jon Super/AP Manchester City's Nathan Ake thanks Kevin De Bruyne for his assist after scoring the winner against Liverpool.

The teams traded goals early in the second half. Mahrez curled home a left-footed shot before Nunez set up Salah's equaliser.

Mahrez said it was “always good to score and help the team win.

“I thought we were very good today.

“Everyone came back with a very good mentality. It was a very difficult opponent to start with but we played well.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lamented his side’s defensive lapses.

"The goals we conceded were completely unnecessary. We had good spells and could have scored more goals as well. It's a result we have to live with now,’’ he told Sky Sports.

Roberto Firmino was unavailable for Liverpool after picking up what Klopp described as a minor injury in training earlier this week.

The Premier League resumes on Monday (Tuesday NZ time)(, when Liverpool visits Aston Villa. Leeds host City on Wednesday (Thursday NZ time).

Additional reporting by Stuff