English Premier League: Marcus Rashford scores again as Manchester United cut down Nottingham Forest

Marcus Rashford scored his 10th goal of the season to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Premier League match on Wednesday (NZT) but his manager wants more clinical work from his strikers.

The England international also set up Anthony Martial's goal as United moved to within a point of fourth place. Substitute Fred completed the scoring late on at Old Trafford.

Rashford's goal was his second in as many games since returning from the World Cup, where he scored three times for England.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Manchester United had plenty to celebrate against Nottingham Forest.

It continues his impressive form that has led to United manager Erik ten Hag predicting the forward can reach 20 goals for the season.

He has already doubled his total from last term when he managed only five in a campaign disrupted by issues over fitness and form.

United went into the match on the back of a run of six wins from its last seven games in all competitions. But it still started the day four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

Ten Hag had to contend with illnesses amongst his players which forced him to name a patched-up defence to cover absences.

It meant left back Luke Shaw had to play in central defence and Aaron Wan-Bissaka made his first Premier League start of the season.

Dave Thomposon/AP Marcus Rashford had plenty of attention from the Forest defenders.

But relegation-fighting Forest rarely looked like threatening United at the back.

United took the lead in the 19th minute from a well-rehearsed set piece when Rashford met Christian Eriksen's low corner and fired a first-time shot into the back of the net.

It was 2-0 three minutes later, with Rashford turning provider by laying off to Martial after a quick break.

Martial's effort from the edge of the area didn't look powerful enough to trouble Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, but on a slippery surface the ball squirmed out of his grasp and over the line.

Fred made it 3-0 in the 87th minute after being set up by Brazil teammate Casemiro.

However, if United's manager is to guide his team to a top-four finish in his first season at the club, he is likely to need more firepower to cover the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, who had his contract terminated last month.

Ten Hag was frustrated by a host of missed opportunities against Forest.

“We have to score more goals,” he said. “We created so many chances and it takes us just before the end to score the third goal. We need to take this moment earlier.

Dave Thomposon/AP Manchester United's Fred celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Nottingham Forest.

“For the progress of the team we need to be more clinical, our players can score, you can see that. `Martial is a goalscorer, Rashford is a goalscorer, Bruno (Fernandes) will score goals. We have a lot of players who can score goals, but we have got to be ruthless.''

United was linked with a move for Netherlands international Cody Gakpo, who was one of the standout performers at the World Cup. However, PSV Eindhoven announced it had agreed to sell the forward to United's top-four rival Liverpool.

“I don't talk about individual cases. We are looking for offensive players, we are looking for a striker,'' Ten Hag said.

“It would be good because of all the games coming, we are playing every third day and it is tough. I think we are always in the market, but it has to match the sporting criteria, but also the financial criteria.

“We do what we can to bring in any player we can.``

United's attempts to bring in a top quality forward in January could be hindered by the potential sale of the club after owners, the Glazers, confirmed their willingness to consider giving up control.

It is possible Ten Hag could have to explore a loan move to help bolster his forward line.

CHELSEA 2 BOURNEMOUTH 0

Chelsea ended a three-game losing streak with a much-needed home win against Bournemouth.

Goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in the first half at Stamford Bridge ensured three points for the London club and left it eighth in the Premier League.

Kin Cheung/AP Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke, centre, duels for the ball with Chelsea's Kai Havertz.

Before the World Cup break, Chelsea had lost four of its previous five games in all competitions and had been winless in its previous five league games.

Manager Graham Potter was in need of a win with his team outside the top six at Christmas for only the second time in 22 seasons.

Chelsea took the lead after just 16 minutes when Havertz slid in to convert Raheem Sterling's low ball.

Eight minutes later Chelsea had a second, with Havertz laying the ball back for Mount - making his 150th start for the club - to superbly curl beyond Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers from 20 yards.

Chelsea defender Reece James limped off injured early in the second half after returning from the knee injury that forced him to miss the World Cup.