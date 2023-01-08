All Whites striker Ben Waine denied debut goal in England by goal-line clearance

Ben Waine could have been match winner on debut for Plymouth Argyle, but for a desperate clearance.

Ben Waine’s manager sent him for his English Football League debut telling him to “go and score the winner’’ – and the All Whites striker almost did.

Waine has joined Plymouth Argyle from the Wellington Phoenix and almost netted in the League One leaders’ goal-less draw at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

The 21-year-old Kiwi came off the bench in the 65th minute to replace another of Plymouth’s new signings and had a header cleared off the line in the dying minutes by Bolton's former Argyle defender Will Aimson.

Waine’s effort impressed Plymouth manager Steven Schumacher, a former teammate of Phoenix forward David Ball, who recommended the Kiwi youngster to his friend.

“Ben is a bit of an unknown quantity. When he came on he gave us loads of energy; he was great when he came on. All his touches looked assured,’’ Schumacher told reporters.

“I said to him: ‘Go on mate, go and score the winner in front of our fans, that’ll make you a hero’ and he almost did.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Ben Waine – pictured after scoring for the Wellington Phoenix in October – almost netted a matchwinner on his Plymouth Argyle debut.

Waine made an instant impression, with Plymouth Argyle’s live Twitter match feed noting: “Wow! What a first involvement for Ben Waine. Wins the ball back, drives up the field then sends in a very teasing low cross which Bolton knock away for a corner.”

Had his last-gasp header gone in, Plymouth would have beaten fifth-placed Bolton and gone seven points clear at the top of League One – English football’s third tier.

Over 18,000 fans watched Waine made his bow at the University of Bolton Stadium.