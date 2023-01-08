Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds hails his Welsh football club's FA Cup upset win

Hollywood star and Wrexham football club co-owner Ryan Reynolds (R) with then-Wrexham player Dior Angusin 2021 in a scene from the docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham," which follows owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they take over the lower-league Welsh team. (File photo).

Welsh football club Wrexham thrilled their Hollywood owners by causing a big shock in the FA Cup on Saturday.

A 4-3 win over Coventry in the third round of the famous old competition was Wrexham's best result since the team, which plays in English football’s fifth tier, was taken over by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in November 2020.

“I’m completely and totally speechless,” Reynolds, best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies, tweeted to his 21 million followers. “What a club. What a town. What a win.”

McElhenney, an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia," was just as stunned.

“Wow. Just… wow,” he tweeted.

McElhenney followed that up by posting: “We’re just getting started.”

WREXHAM AFC/TWITTER The non-league Welsh football club, owned by Hollywood stars, beat second-tier Coventry 4-3.

With its exciting win over Coventry, a team from the second-tier Championship, Wrexham ensured there will be non-league representation in the fourth round – or the last 32.

Sam Dalby, Elliot Lee and Thomas O’Connor scored goals for Wrexham and Paul Mullin added the fourth from the penalty spot for a 4-1 lead after Coventry’s Jonathan Panzo was red-carded for handball.

Coventry fought back to 4-3, but Wrexham held on for a famous win.

Wrexham, the world’s third-oldest professional club, was the architect of one of the FA Cup’s greatest upsets, beating then-English champion Arsenal in the third round in 1992.

