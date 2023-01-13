The fall of Richard Rufus: Former EPL defender jailed for one of worst Ponzi scams ever seen

Ex-Charlton defender Richard Rufus arrives at Southwark Crown Court where he was charged with fraud and possessing $10.6 million of criminal property.

A disturbing irony of Richard Rufus being jailed for seven-and-a-half years on Thursday for scamming family and friends out of £15 million ($30 million) to fund his lavish lifestyle is that when his “Ponzi” scheme came crashing down, it was he who was being painted as a victim.

‘N-WORD SLUR BY CBE ACE’ proclaimed a headline in the Sun almost exactly a decade ago atop a story about how Paul Elliott, the former Chelsea captain turned anti-racism champion, had called Rufus a n.... during an argument with the man once voted Charlton Athletic’s greatest defender.

What was not known at the time, as Elliott was forced to quit roles at the Football Association and Kick It Out, was that Rufus had lured his fellow former Premier League star and up to another 100 of his own nearest and dearest into what was later branded one of the worst scams of its kind.

Even after being declared bankrupt and facing being exposed as having orchestrated a fraudulent four-year foreign currency exchange scheme he allegedly told would-be investors then-Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand had paid into, he clung on to his status as a perceived victim.

But after dragging Elliott into an ultimately-futile two-year libel battle over allegations Rufus had leaked messages between them to the Sun, the tables quickly began turning on one of English football’s biggest con-artists.

Rufus stood trial that same year, 2015, in a civil case brought by the Insolvency Service over the same scam for which it took more than another seven years for him to be jailed.

The trial laid bare for the first time the staggering scale and disastrous impact of his crimes, as well as his callous disregard for his victims and their efforts to bring him to justice.

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Get/Stuff Richard Rufus on his way to court in London.

It emerged that among them were congregations of churches he attended, including one in East London – for which he had been a trustee and minister – that handed him £5 million ($10 million) not long after it received £10 million ($20 million) of public money for relocating from its home, which was wanted for the London Olympics.

A self-styled born-again Christian, Rufus failed to turn up to a hearing at which he was found to have conned his victims out of almost £9m and pocketed more than £3m to fund a lifestyle he told the Financial Services Authority it cost him almost £25,000 ($50,000) a month to maintain.

That was after previously proclaiming: “God is my only judge.”

In his absence, he was hit with a maximum 15-year bankruptcy restriction order, with Registrar Clive Jones saying of the scam: “It is, in substance, a fraud and it is a fraud that has similarities with the well-known Ponzi schemes that we have seen in the papers over the years.”

He added: “It is, of course, a matter for the authorities whether they take the criminal process further. All I would say to that is, this is an appalling case.”

Laurence Griffiths /Allsport/Getty Images Charlton Athletic's Richard Rufus (L) in action against Manchester United striker Andy Cole in 2001.

In fact, the City of London Police had already begun investigating but it took four years for Rufus to be charged and a further three for him to stand trial amid the havoc wreaked on the legal system by the coronavirus crisis.

When his three-week trial finally began in late November, prosecutor Lucy Organ told Southwark Crown Court Rufus had claimed to have been headhunted by some of the UK’s largest financial organisations, including Morgan Stanley, Coutts Bank and Barclays, and to have secured investment from the likes of Ferdinand.

Describing a scheme in which Rufus used funds supplied by new investors to pay returns fraudulently to those to have previously put in money, she said he appeared “able to maintain the lifestyle of a footballer” long after retirement.

Among the “trappings of wealth” he was alleged to have enjoyed were a large five-bedroom house on a private estate in Purley, south London, a Bentley and a Rolex watch.

Allsport UK /Allsport/Getty Images Richard Rufus in Charlton Athletic colours in 1998.

Rufus denied any wrongdoing, telling the jury he believed he had been acting within the law and had warned family and friends he was not authorised to “solicit for business” and had been investing their money “as a favour”.

After more than 19 hours deliberation, jurors found Rufus guilty three days before Christmas and he was sentenced on what was his 48th birthday.

Jailing him for seven-and-a-half years, judge Dafna Spiro told him: “The victims of this fraud are haunted by your actions. The people who invested did so in good faith, they believed your spiel because they thought you were the real deal. You were robbing Peter to pay Paul. You were living a lie at the expense of others.”

Among those to have testified against Rufus was Elliott, who was welcomed back into football after the truth behind their falling out emerged.

Also a former Charlton player, Elliott had been a close friend who counselled Rufus when, aged 29, the latter suffered the same career-ending knee injury as the ex-Chelsea captain.

Rufus retired having already secured iconic status at The Valley by scoring in arguably their greatest ever victory, the 1998 First Division play-off final win against Sunderland.

A year after hanging up his boots, the former England Under-21 international was voted Charlton’s best ever defender and he went on to work there as an academy coach and an ambassador for Charlton Athletic Community Trust.

Any goodwill there had been towards Rufus vanished long before was finally brought to justice, but the real victims of his crimes lost far more.