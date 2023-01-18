Former England star Paul Merson ribbed for 'offending Kiwis' with TV commentary quip

An Irish newspaper has taken a goodnatured swipe at ex-England footballer Paul Merson for “offending Kiwis’’ after his quip during a Premier League show.

Merson – a former Arsenal, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa forward – was part of a Sky Sports panel discussion after Arsenal’s 2-0 north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

“If you were living in New Zealand and you hadn’t seen football in the last four years and Arsenal were wearing light blue, you’d have thought you were watching Man City - that’s how good they were.”

That caused the Irish Times to say in a TV review” that “come fulltime, he [Merson] was purring, while busy offending Kiwis’’.

Numerous New Zealand football fans messaged Sky Sports’ Youtube channel to say that Aotearoa had television and Kiwis watched football.

One said: “North Korea would have been more apt. You can watch the PL [Premier League] in NZ but you have to get up at 3am’’.

Michael Flood said; We’re big Arsenal fans down here in New Zealand. We have more access to the premier league than you do in England.”

Another Kiwi EPL fan said: “Merse, I do live in New Zealand and I can confirm we have been watching football.’’

Yet another EPL follower from down under said: ” Hi from New Zealand!! Been watching Man City and enjoying [Erling] Haalands goals!! Respect to Arsenal. Great game.’’

Merson, known for his quirky and colourful commentary, also described Spurs as a “cuffy’’ team.

When Sky Sports show host David Jones queried “cuffy’’, Merson said: “Yeah, cuffy - they play off the cuff, if it happens it happens, you can’t see any plan.”

Merson’s musing prompted The Irish Times to say: “It was all very confusing. As is Arsenal’s march towards the title. They’re not even doing it in a cuffy manner, which will blow the minds of New Zealanders who’ve had no telly for four years.”

Merson scored three goals in 21 games for England from 1991 to 1998.

After well-documented battles with gambling and alcohol addictions, Merson has reinvented himself as one of football’s most popular pundits.

In a recent Q & A interview with The Guardian, the 54-year-old said “going back to addiction’’ was his greatest fear and the thing he most disliked about his appearance was “my nose, it’s quite big’’.

Asked who was his celebrity crush, he said: “Years ago, I was at the Brit awards and asked Kylie Minogue out. She said no.”