Scottish Premier League manager gone 19 minutes after 6-0 defeat
Heard the political phrase “gone by lunchtime”? Well, Scottish Premier League club Aberdeen and manager Jim Goodwin parted company just 19 minutes after a “humiliating’’ 6-0 defeat.
Goodwin – who signed All Whites striker Alex Greive at his last club, St Mirren – was on notice after Aberdeen’s embarrassing 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to sixth-tier Darvel last weekend.
Club officials demanded an immediate response against fellow Premier League under-achievers Hibernian.
But Aberdeen shipped six goals and no time was wasted before Goodwin departed.
"Jim is a good man, has given it everything here,’’ Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack told BBC Scotland.
“I met him right after the game and he came up and gave me a hug and simply said, 'I know, Dave, it's just not good enough',".
"So we part company for obvious reasons.”
Aberdeen are one of Scotland’s biggest clubs outside Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers, but they have slipped to seventh on the table – leapfrogged by fifth-ranked Hibs and Goodwin’s old club St Mirren, who beat Motherwell 1-0.
Cormack, a 64-year-old who has supported Aberdeen for almost 60 years, said he thought “some of the players also need to take responsibility’’.
"Like the fans, I felt quite humiliated today and I'm sorry - they were brilliant today. I am quite emotional about the club. It means everything to me.”
Goodwin switched to Aberdeen in mid-season last term, but endured a horror time in the 2023-23 campaign.
As well as their Hibs shellacking and Scottish Cup embarrassment, the Dons were also beaten 5-0 by Hearts.
Goodwin, 41, earned one cap for the Republic of Ireland and captained St Mirren to victory over Hearts in the 2013 Scottish League Cup final.