Scottish Premier League manager gone 19 minutes after 6-0 defeat

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin, pictured arriving at a game last April, has left just 19 minutes after a 6-0 loss to Hibernian.

Heard the political phrase “gone by lunchtime”? Well, Scottish Premier League club Aberdeen and manager Jim Goodwin parted company just 19 minutes after a “humiliating’’ 6-0 defeat.

Goodwin – who signed All Whites striker Alex Greive at his last club, St Mirren – was on notice after Aberdeen’s embarrassing 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to sixth-tier Darvel last weekend.

Club officials demanded an immediate response against fellow Premier League under-achievers Hibernian.

But Aberdeen shipped six goals and no time was wasted before Goodwin departed.

READ MORE:

* Spurs, Manchester United score FA Cup wins as Premier League strugglers advance

* Wellington Phoenix coach blames draw with Perth on Tim Payne's 'soft' red card

* A-League footballers treated for heatstroke in 'ridiculous' daytime kickoffs

* Manchester City knock Arsenal out of FA Cup, land psychological Premier League blow



"Jim is a good man, has given it everything here,’’ Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack told BBC Scotland.

“I met him right after the game and he came up and gave me a hug and simply said, 'I know, Dave, it's just not good enough',".

"So we part company for obvious reasons.”

Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Im/Getty Images Jim Goodwin with his Aberdeen players after a Dundee United game last season.

Aberdeen are one of Scotland’s biggest clubs outside Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers, but they have slipped to seventh on the table – leapfrogged by fifth-ranked Hibs and Goodwin’s old club St Mirren, who beat Motherwell 1-0.

Cormack, a 64-year-old who has supported Aberdeen for almost 60 years, said he thought “some of the players also need to take responsibility’’.

"Like the fans, I felt quite humiliated today and I'm sorry - they were brilliant today. I am quite emotional about the club. It means everything to me.”

Goodwin switched to Aberdeen in mid-season last term, but endured a horror time in the 2023-23 campaign.

As well as their Hibs shellacking and Scottish Cup embarrassment, the Dons were also beaten 5-0 by Hearts.

Goodwin, 41, earned one cap for the Republic of Ireland and captained St Mirren to victory over Hearts in the 2013 Scottish League Cup final.