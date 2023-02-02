Auckland City bow out of Fifa Club World Cup at first hurdle with loss to Al Ahly

Auckland City have been eliminated from the Fifa Club World Cup at the first hurdle.

At Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier: Al Ahly 3 (Hussein El Shahaat 45’+2, Mohamed Sherif 56’, Percy Tau 86’) Auckland City 0. HT: 3-0

Auckland City have bowed out of the Fifa Club World Cup at the first hurdle, losing 3-0 to Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly.

The reigning Oceania champions kept the African Champions League runners-up scoreless for most of the first half, but conceded in the second of two added minutes.

Hussein El Shahaat made the breakthrough for Al Ahly, letting rip with a fierce shot from the top of the box, which beat City goalkeeper Conor Tracey at his near post.

Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Al Ahly players celebrate Hussein El Shahaat’s opener in their Fifa Club World Cup win over Auckland City.

The Egyptians doubled their lead 11 minutes into the second half, when Mohamed Sherif broke through after Michael den Heijer couldn’t get enough of a deflection on a through-ball.

Sherif ended up one-on-one with Tracey and finished neatly to extend his side’s buffer.

Al Ahly added a third goal four minutes from time through Percy Tau, while Adam Mitchell was sent off in stoppage time for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Auckland City were playing in the Club World Cup for the first time since 2017.

The format of the tournament is set to change going forward.

Until now it had featured the champions of Fifa’s six regional confederations, as well as the reigning champion of the host nation.

From 2025, it is set to be a 32-team tournament played in the European summer.