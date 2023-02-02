Kylian Mbappe misses twice-taken penalty for PSG, limps off injured

Injured PSG's Kylian Mbappe grimaces in pain during the French League One match against Montpellier.

Kylian Mbappe missed a twice-taken penalty for Paris Saint-Germain and then blazed over an open goal when the ball fell back to him on his second effort on Thursday (NZT).

The World Cup star then went off injured midway through the first half against Montpellier. PSG recovered to eventually win 3-1 to go five points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

PSG was awarded a penalty in the seventh minute via video replay when central defender Christopher Jullien was adjudged to have pulled back Sergio Ramos.

SKY SPORT Kylian Mbappe nets twice as France qualify for knockout stage with win.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte saved Mbappe's first effort and, after the referee ordered it to be re-taken, made an outstanding save to push Mbappe's effort onto the right post.

READ MORE:

* French football boss sorry for 'clumsy' Zinedine Zidane remarks amid furious backlash

* Kylian Mbappe kept quiet as Lionel Messi-less PSG slump to shock French league loss

* Stuff's sporting heroes and villains of a memorable year

* Kylian Mbappé haunted by France's World Cup loss, but not bitter towards Argentina



Mbappe somehow missed an open goal when the rebound fell to him, and he blazed the ball high over the crossbar.

Mbappe, who scored two penalties in his hat trick for France in the World Cup final and another one in the penalty shootout loss to Argentina, looked stunned.

Mbappe later sat down and pointed to his left thigh following a challenge.

Thibault Camus/AP Injured PSG star Kylian Mbappe is helped from the field.

He was substituted in the 21st and was able to walk off the field with medical staff. TV cameras also showed him rubbing the back of his left thigh as headed to the dressing room.

But PSG coach Christophe Galtier was optimistic, saying Mbappe “took a blow behind the knee''.

“Is it a bruise? We don't know yet. It doesn't look very serious,'' Galtier said “We're not too worried.''

Ramos also went off injured after about 30 minutes.

Argentina star Lionel Messi tucked home PSG's second goal with a typically neat finish in the 72nd minute after being set up by Fabian Ruiz, who put PSG ahead in the 55th.

Striker Arnaud Nordin pulled one back in the 89th and, with the home team pushing forward, 16-year-old substitute Warren Zaire-Emery drove the ball home for 3-1 in stoppage time with his first goal for the club.

“It's my first goal in the first division, so I'm very happy,'' Zaire-Emery said after becoming PSG's youngest scorer. The midfielder turns 17 in March.

PSG faces Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round-of-16 match in the Champions League on February 15.