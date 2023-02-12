Will Ferrell joins Wrexham fans for a pint before watching Hollywood stars' Welsh football club

American comic actor Will Ferrell had a pre-match beer with fans at Wrexham – the Welsh football club owned by fellow Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Ferrell – star of comedies such as Elf, Semi Pro and Land of the Lost – dropped in at The Turf pub near Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground stadium before the club’s National League match against Wealdstone FC.

The 55-year-old said in a social media video posted on Wrexham’s Twitter account: “Hi, this is Will Ferrell and it’s my first time here.

“Where are we again? Wrexham. I’m really excited to see the match and I’ll be honest with you, I’m a little nervous.”

READ MORE:

* FA Cup dream over for fifth-tier Wrexham and its Hollywood owners

* Forget Hollywood drama, Ryan Reynolds' delight at Wrexham's FA Cup tie shows why it's called the Beautiful Game

* Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds hails his Welsh football club's FA Cup upset win

* 'Top ten life moment': Hollywood actor and Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds invades pitch after watching first win



Ferrell posted a picture of himself supping a pint in the pub and was also seen pitchside at The Racecourse Ground.

After Wrexham’s 3-1 win, he pondered in another social media post: What a win, guess I’m the lucky charm. See you next time Wrexham” before quipping: “[Birmingham City] @BCFC aren’t you looking for a new owner?”

Wrexham play in English football’s fifth tier, but are pressing for promotion to League Two in the Football League.

They are three points behind National League leaders Notts County, but have two matches in hand after a storybook FA Cup run ended with a fourth round replay defeat to Championship second-tier high-flyers Sheffield United.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Will Ferrell attending the "Spirited" Special Screening in London in November.

Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham in November 2020 in a deal approved by 98.6% of the Wrexham Supporters Trust, which had owned the club.

Reynolds has produced a popular sports documentary TV series on FX, called Welcome to Wrexham.