Liverpool smash Manchester United 7-0 in stunning Premier League performance at Anfield

Cody Gakpo of Liverpool scores one of his two goals in a 6-0 win over Manchester United.

Liverpool have thrashed Premier League rivals Manchester United 7-0 in a one-sided northern derby at Anfield.

Strikers Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez both grabbed braces in their first games against Manchester United on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

The first half was tight until Gakpo fired Liverpool ahead in the 43rd minute to set up Manchester United’s heaviest EPL defeat and their worst result for 92 years.

Nunez doubled the lead two minutes after the restart, Gakpo had his second in the 50th minute and a dominant Mo Salah got in on the scoring act with a thundering strike in the 66th.

Nunez notched his second goal in the 75th minute before making way as part of a quadruple substitution by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Salah slotted his second and Roberto Firmino came off the bench to complete the rout and send Manchester United reeling in a week which had begun with their League Cup win at Wembley, their first trophy for six seasons.

Forest draw

Rui Vieira/AP Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson(R) vies for the ball with Everton's Idrissa Gueye. Johnson scored twice in a 2-2 draw.

Brennan Johnson's hot streak continued as the Nottingham Forest forward scored twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The home team twice fought back to deny Everton and share the points at the City Ground, with Johnson making it five goals in his last seven league games.

First-half goals from Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure had put Everton on course for a third win in six games under manager Sean Dyche.

But Johnson twice evened the score in a clash between two relegation-fighting teams.

The result meant Everton was denied the chance to climb out of the bottom three.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images Demarai Gray scores from the penalty spot for Everton’s first goal.

Gray put the visitors ahead with a 10th-minute penalty, but Johnson equalised in the 19th.

Doucoure then headed Everton back in front in the 29th to give his team a halftime lead and something to defend after the break.

Johnson, however, is enjoying an impressive run of form and struck again to make it 2-2.

The draw also ensured Forest’s unbeaten run at home extends to nine matches, with the team's form at the City Ground likely to be a telling factor in whether it stays up this season.