Roy Keane: The clowns are back at Manchester United

Manchester United crashed to their equal-worst defeat with Liverpool slamming six second-half goals at Anfield.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane claimed the circus is back in town at his old club after they suffered their biggest ever defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The 7-0 loss at Anfield was one of the most embarrassing defeats in the club’s history and to lose in such a manner to their arch rivals is something that will live long in the memories of the club’s fans, with Keane saying if he was part of that team he’d go into hiding.

Speaking on Sky Sports in the UK afterwards, Keane, who played 326 games for Manchester United, blasted his old team, especially the club’s experienced players.

“The senior players at Manchester United, the ones we give the big build up to, they’re the ones that really let the club down today,” Keane told Sky Sports UK.

“I always tried to imagine that if you ever got beaten in a game like this, losing 6 or 7-0 you’d go into hiding.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Manchester United trudge off the field after their 7-0 loss to Liverpool.

“As a player for a few days. I think I’d go missing for a few months, it really is that embarrassing for the players.

“But what can you do? You have to bounce back, they’ve got a big European game (Real Betis) coming up during the week.”

Keane said he felt players became complacent after defeating Newcastle United to win the League Cup last weekend and he was astounded to see Manchester United players laughing at half-time at Anfield, despite being down 1-0 at the time.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images Manchester United legend Roy Keane (left) moved into the world of punditry following his playing and managerial career.

“I looked at Manchester United winning the (League) Cup last week, a lot of celebrations of course, I’d never begrudge a team that,” Keane said.

“They turn up at West Ham, I’m at the game. The circus is back in town and Man Utd.

“I was always wary of that when I was a player there. Keeping an eye on people, don’t get carried away, because you know what this game can do to you.

“I see the players come here today, I see one or two players come out in the second half having a laugh and a joke.

“They’re 1-0 down at Anfield and they’re having a laugh and a joke with some of the Anfield staff, the goalkeeping coach.

Jon Super/AP The scoreboard showing the final score at Anfield.

“I don’t like to see any of that rubbish. I don’t like to see it and I think that circus can creep back into Manchester United and the manager and senior players have to keep an eye on that.

“Same at Old Trafford against West Ham the other night. A lot of nonsense before the game. A lot of presentations. I understand maybe one or two, but there was about four or five.

“Then today at half-time, there were a couple of players walking out the tunnel and having a laugh and a joke.

“You’re 1-0 down at Anfield. You’re here to work. This is serious business, it’s big boy’s stuff. Forget this laughing and joking rubbish.

“Then you look at the second half and lads are throwing the towel in, you don’t expect to be laughing at the end of the game.”