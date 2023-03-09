Manchester City's Kyle Walker under police investigation for allegedly exposing himself in bar

Police are looking into an incident involving Kyle Walker the day after Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Newcastle.

England and Manchester City football star Kyle Walker is being investigated by police for allegedly indecently exposing himself in a bar.

News reports alleged the 32-year-old was filmed by the bar’s CCTV fondling a woman’s breasts then exposing himself at least twice to other patrons of the establishment in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

British newspaper, The Sun has reported the woman is not his wife, Annie, who he shares three children with.

The video, shown on the Sun’s website, appears to show Walker dropping his trousers in front of two women, then engaging in conversation with them.

The incident is believed to have happened on Sunday, the day after Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle, with the club giving players two days off.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Kyle Walker is one of Manchester City’s key players. The England international is declining to comment on Sunday’s alleged incident.

Police are investigating Walker for exposing himself in a public place.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said in a statement: "On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police were made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area.

"Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time.”

Walker has so far escaped any punishment from Manchester City, with the club regarding the incident at a private matter.

The Premier League club and the players’ representatives have declined to make any comment to the media.

The Press Association news agency said it understood Walker was contesting the allegations.

Indecent exposure carries a maximum two-year jail term.