BBC frown at Gary Lineker's immigration policy criticism but presenter is unrepentant

BBC football presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker is remaining defiant after criticising the British government’s plans to curb the flow of migrants crossing the English Channel.

The BBC is having a “frank conversation’’ with football presenter Gary Lineker about his immigration policy criticism, but the ex-England star is remaining staunch.

A Daily Telegraph report stated that the The Match of the Day host, paid £1.35 million (NZ$2.6m) by the BBC, commented on Twitter on a video of Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, in which she unveiled plans to stop the surge of migrants crossing the English Channel. He wrote: “Good heavens, this is beyond awful.”

After someone accused him of being “out of order”, Lineker replied: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

Lineker’s initial posts resulted in Conservative MPs calling for the BBC to sack him and Braverman said she was “disappointed’’.

A BBC spokesperson said Lineker, 62, was being “spoken to’’ about his responsibilities around the corporation’s impartiality guidelines.

But, rather than dialling back his comments, Lineker tweeted on Wednesday: “Great to see the freedom of speech champions out in force this morning demanding silence from those with whom they disagree.”

He said he had “never known such love and support in my life than I’m getting this morning (England World Cup goals aside, possibly)”, adding: “I want to thank each and every one of you. It means a lot. I’ll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice. Cheers all.”

Among those to leap to Lineker’s defence was former Labour Government press secretary Alastair Campbell, who tweeted that the presenter was “pointing out the kind of facts the BBC should be pointing out relentlessly about the scale of a problem being exploited for populist polarising reasons’’.

Former Sky presenter Adam Boulton said Lineker wasn’t a political reporter and should be allowed to tweet his views.

Former BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis said it was curious Lineker was “free to raise questions about Qatar's human rights record - with the blessing of the BBC - over the World Cup, but cannot raise questions of human rights in this country if it involves criticism of government policy’’.

British Prime Minister’s Rishi Sunak’s press secretary described Lineker’s remarks as “not acceptable’’.

“It’s obviously disappointing to see someone whose salary is funded by hard-working British [licence fee] payers using that kind of rhetoric and seemingly dismissing their legitimate concerns that they have about small boats crossings and illegal migration,” she told reporters.

“But beyond that, it’s up to the BBC, who I think have said today that they’ll be having a conversation with Gary Lineker, and it’s not for me to comment further.”