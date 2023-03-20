Gary Lineker 'silenced' by 'nasty cold', not broadcasting bosses

Broadcaster Gary Lineker wasn’t able to present the BBC’s Match of the Day coverage after quipping he had been “silenced – literally by a nasty cold’’.

The former England striker was back on air on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) after the BBC reserved his suspension for a tweet that had criticised the UK government’s new migration policy.

English newspapers reported that he had sounded hoarse on his return.

Lineker was due to present the corporation’s FA Cup coverage programme on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

But a social media post by BBC Sport said: “Due to illness, we’ve got a line-up change for today’s live FA Cup coverage of Brighton v Grimsby on BBC One.

“As viewers will have noticed yesterday, Gary Lineker was struggling with his voice and unfortunately it has deteriorated overnight.

“Alex Scott will be hosting instead.”

Lineker issued his own post on Twitter saying: “I’ve been silenced…. literally, by a nasty cold so, annoyingly, won’t be working at [Brighton and Hove Albion].’’

The BBC was forced to backtrack on its Lineker suspension when other presenters, including former England strikers Alan Shearer and Ian Wright, refused to work on Match of the Day until Lineker was reinstated.

The corporation had to reduce its 90-minute show to a 20-minute highlights package without commentary.

Shaun Botterill/AP England strikers turned TV pundits Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker at a FA Cup match in early March

It had claimed Lineker’s tweet breached BBC impartiality rules, but critics accused the corporation of suppressing free speech.

The Daily Telegraph reported that BBC director general Tim Davie had confirmed that an independent review of its social media guidelines, particularly for freelancers such as Lineker, was now under way.

