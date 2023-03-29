Celtic women's football coach called 'little rat' before alleged headbutt by Rangers rival

Tempers became frayed after a 1-1 draw between the Glasgow rivals with Celtic's Fran Alonso appearing to be butted from behind by Rangers assistant Craig McPherson.

The Scottish Football Association is investigating after a Rangers coaching staff member was filmed appearing to headbutt Celtic’s manager after a women’s football clash between the Glasgow clubs.

Celtic boss Fran Alonso claimed he was called “a little rat’’ before he appeared to be butted from behind by Rangers assistant manager Craig McPherson at Broadwood Stadium on Monday (Tuesday NZ time).

The skirmish took place after a 1-1 draw in a match featuring two Football Ferns. Midfielder Olivia Chance played the full 90 minutes for Celtic while goalkeeper Vic Esson was on Rangers’ bench.

Chance was among a group of players who moved quickly to separate the two men and calm things down.

The incident, which was filmed by Sky Sports, who were screening a Scottish women’s Premier League game live for the first time.

The Scottish FA is waiting for the referee’s report and police have confirmed they were also investigating.

Emotions were running high after Celtic equalised in the ninth minute of added time to deny Rangers victory.

Alonso told Sky Sports: “You can see there, somebody pushed me from behind. I never talked to [McPherson] the whole game.

Screenshot/Sky Sports Rangers assistant coach Craig McPherson appears to headbutt Celtic head coach Fran Alonso from behind after a Scottish women's football derby.

“It’s disappointing to concede a goal in the last minute, I totally get it. I was called a ‘little rat’, I don’t know why.”

Rangers head coach Malky Thomson told Sky Sports: “Without me seeing it at all I don’t know that I can comment on it. If that’s the case, then there will be an investigation and we’ll look at it.”

A Celtic club spokesperson said in the Daily Record that “clearly this is a hugely concerning incident, falling well below any acceptable standard.

"We understand the matter is now being investigated and it will be up to all relevant authorities to take any appropriate action.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said in a statement: “We have received a report regarding an incident at Broadwood Stadium on the evening of Monday, 27 March, 2023. Enquiries to establish any criminality are at an early stage.”

The draw allowed Celtic to move one point ahead of Rangers into second place on the table, but six points behind leaders Glasgow City, who have Football Ferns centreback Meikayla Moore on their books.