Brighton boss accuses Spurs rival of 'disrespect' after both red-carded in fiery EPL clash

Spurs' Cristian Stellini and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi were sent off after they clashed in the 60th minute after earlier confrontations.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi accused Tottenham Hotspur’s acting head coach Cristian Stellini of disrespecting him after the pair were both shown red cards in a stormy game between their teams.

De Zerbi will now serve his third touchline ban of the season and admitted he does not know whether he will be in the technical area for Brighton’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley.

Stellini refused to discuss the clash which started before kick-off when De Zerbi ditched the traditional pre-match handshakes to instead vigorously make his point to the Tottenham man, wagging a finger in his face.

De Zerbi clashed with the Tottenham bench again in the first half before the 60th-minute incident that saw both coaches sent to the stands by referee Stuart Attwell.

READ MORE:

* Erling Haaland's scissor-kick cuts up Southampton as Frank Lampard loses on Chelsea return

* Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic cops eight-game ban after grabbing referee

* Off-field trouble mars Manchester City's win as Arsenal maintain Premier League lead

* Two Fulham players, coach sent off in FA Cup chaos at Manchester United



Stellini was shown a red card for failing to control his staff after fitness coach Stefano Bruno reacted to De Zerbi, who insisted he had not deserved his dismissal in Brighton’s unfortunate 2-1 defeat to Spurs.

“I’m used to always respecting everyone inside and outside of the pitch,” said De Zerbi. “I don’t like it when people don’t respect me. But there are normal situations in football.

“It’s personal things. I always respect everyone, especially the coaches. I can answer for me, not for him.”

Julian Finney/Getty Images Referee Stuart Attwell shows a red card to Cristian Stellini, acting manager Tottenham Hotspur. Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was sent off too after the two managers clashed.

Asked specifically if he felt disrespected by Stellini, De Zerbi answered: “Yes.” He added: “It’s a personal situation. I told him what was my opinion, my idea, not bad words, only my opinion.”

De Zerbi claimed the flashpoint that resulted in the red cards came about after Tottenham had complained to the officials about decisions, despite seeing Brighton have two goals disallowed and one penalty appeal turned down up to that point. They later had another penalty appeal waved away.

“The red card started for this situation because I never said anything to the referee during the game,” said De Zerbi. “I didn’t put any pressure on the referee. I don’t like it when the other bench puts pressure on the referee. We have to help the referee not put more pressure in this stadium, in this atmosphere.”

Julian Finney/Getty Images Staff from Spurs and Brighton clash before the red cards.

Having served two touchline bans, one for another red card and one for four yellow cards, and facing a third suspension, De Zerbi admitted that he would need to look at his own behaviour.

“Yes, I am sorry,” said De Zerbi. “But in my career it was the first time there were so many red cards. If you look at my career, you can't find so many red cards.

“We played two games with me in the stands and we won both games. I think there isn’t a problem. When I was in the dressing room there was a clear penalty for Mitoma. Maybe I changed leagues and I have to change habits.”

Brighton face United in the last four of the FA Cup on April 23 and a two-game suspension would see De Zerbi banned from the touchline for that game. Asked if he knew whether or not he will have to sit in the stands at Wembley, he replied: “I don’t know.”

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi set for his third touchline ban of the season after his red card against Spurs.

Stellini refused to talk about his clash with De Zerbi, but insisted he has full respect for all of his opposing coaches.

“I can say only that what happens on the pitch, stays the pitch,” said Stellini. “Sometimes it seems like something bad, but it is not. I want to let everyone understand that this is my second game as [interim] head coach for Tottenham and I want to give respect to all the managers in the Premier League.

"When I speak about managers, I speak every time like I am a person that has to learn from all the managers who work in the Premier League. Managers that work in the past, managers that work now. I want to learn every day, I try to do my best and I want to give respect to everyone, so I don't speak about anything that happens on the pitch.”

On his red card, Stellini added: “I have to manage the bench and to keep all of them calm. But in that moment, I was focused on the players, I wanted to speak to the players and I lost my focus on the bench. This is the rule. I have to respect the rule, but I think also if you look at what happened, I was polite and calm.”