Assistant ref stood down after clash with Liverpool's Andy Robertson

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down from officiating matches while the Football Association looks into his clash with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

The official appeared to raise his arm when colliding with Robertson during the halftime break in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League at Anfield on Monday (NZT).

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), which oversees referees and assistants, said on Tuesday that Hatzidakis had been taken off duty for now.

Nick Potts/AP Liverpool's Andy Robertson appeals to assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal.

“PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competitions it serves whilst The FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield,” the PGMOL said.

READ MORE:

* Premier League title race wide open after Liverpool fightback in wild draw with leaders Arsenal

* Erling Haaland's scissor-kick cuts up Southampton as Frank Lampard loses on Chelsea return

* Linesman elbows Liverpool player Andy Robertson during halftime confrontation



Sky Sports cameras zooming in on the confrontation showed Hatzidakis seemingly throwing up his arm and making contact with Robertson, who gesticulated that he had been hit by the official.

Robertson was led away by teammates and received a yellow card.

“I know it happened but I didn’t watch it,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the match.

“If it happened the pictures will speak for themselves.”