Premier League: Nottingham Forest sack sporting director who signed Chris Wood

Nottingham Forest sporting director Filippo Giraldi (R), pictured with the club’s former European Cup winning captain John McGovern, has been sacked.

Nottingham Forest have retained faith in manager Steve Cooper but have sacked sporting director Filippo Giraldi who oversaw key signings, including All Whites captain Chris Wood.

Giraldi, a 49-year-old Italian, joined Forest six months ago during the Premier League season after earlier spending nine years as chief scout and technical director at Watford.

Forest are at relegation risk, in 18th place in the 20-team league with eight games remaining.

There had been speculation that Cooper could be in the gun after Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis’ recent statement that results and performances had to “improve immediately”.

But it is Giraldi who has gone.

A club statement said: “Nottingham Forest’s sporting director, Filippo Giraldi, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect. He leaves the club amicably with our best wishes.

“Filippo would like to place on record his thanks to the club and wishes Nottingham Forest the best of luck for the future.”

All Whites striker Chris Wood helps Nottingham Forest to draw against Manchester City.

Giraldi oversaw the January transfer window, which saw Forest make seven signings in a bid to retain their Premier League place.

The Daily Mail reported that Wood was “signed from Newcastle United on a contract worth about £100,000 ($NZ 200,000) a week but is now out for the season with a thigh injury, while [former England midfielder] Jonjo Shelvey - another on a hefty salary – has struggled since moving from [Newcastle]”.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Chris Wood (R) of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring his first goal for the club against Manchester City in February.

Of Giraldi’s signings, the Daily Mail assessed that Brazilian defender Felipe and Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas – on-loan from French champions Paris St Germain – had “performed competently” whle others were still adjusting to the step-up to Premier League.

Forest – returned to the Premier League in 2022 after a 12-year absence – are on a nine-game winless streak, with their last victory, against Leeds United, on February 5.

Wood, who has scored one goal in seven games for Forest, is on loan from Newcastle until the end of the season with the move poised to become permanent if certain pre-agreement criteria are met.

Ince sacked by Reading

Championship second tier club Reading have sacked former England international Paul Ince as manager.

Ince, who won major honours as a Manchester United midfielder, took over at Reading in Feburary 2022, but the Berkshire club is in 22nd place in the 24-team league and at risk of relegation.