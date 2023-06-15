All Whites defender Bill Tuiloma set for role in Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer debut

Lionel Messi scores his 800th career goal in Argentina’s first game as world champions.

Inter Miami v Charlotte FC on August 21.

If all goes according to plan, that’s the match where Argentina superstar Lionel Messi will make his debut in Major League Soccer in the United States.

And if that is the case, All Whites centre back Bill Tuiloma is set to be one of the defenders tasked with keeping him quiet.

Messi announced last week that he is intending to join Inter Miami now his contract with Paris-St Germain in France has expired, bringing to an end his career in Europe, where he most famously starred for Barcelona in Spain from 2004 to 2021.

The Athletic has reported that Messi’s first appearances for his new club are likely to come in the Leagues Cup – a mid-season tournament bringing together MLS and Mexico’s LigaMX in late July and early August.

Provided he comes through that unscathed, his first MLS outing will come when the league resumes for the push to the playoffs on the penultimate weekend of August, with Charlotte their scheduled opponents at DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.

Tuiloma is in Europe with the All Whites this week preparing for friendlies against Sweden [kickoff Saturday 5am NZ time] and Qatar [Tuesday 4am NZT] and he said Messi’s imminent arrival in the US had “attracted a lot of eyes” to the competition he has played in since 2017.

“We've been talking about it [at Charlotte].

Tom Kirkwood/Photosport All Whites centre back Bill Tuiloma is set to be one of those tasked with stopping Lionel Messi when he makes his Major League Soccer debut in August.

“It's very, very big news for around the world to have one of the best players in the world to come over to MLS and it's attracted a lot of eyes and it's going to be fun.”

Charlotte will also play Inter Miami at home in their season finale on October 21. They already hold the record for the largest crowd in MLS this season, having had 69,000 in for their season opener, but could top that mark as fans flock to see the league’s new superstar.

Messi has been the best men’s player in the world in the 21st century, winning league titles in Spain and France, the Uefa Champions League on three occasions, and finally achieving World Cup glory with Argentina in Qatar last year.

But no New Zealander has ever lined up against him, which means Tuiloma has a chance for a unique experience. The other All White in MLS, Michael Boxall, won’t get the chance to this season, as his club, Minnesota United, don’t have any fixtures against Inter Miami.

“It will be fun to have one of the best players in the world in front of me,” Tuiloma said of the prospect of facing Messi.

“I've played against Ronaldo and now to be able to play against Messi... yeah, it's going to be amazing.”

Tuiloma’s encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s longtime rival for individual honours, came at the Confederations Cup in Russia in 2017, when the All Whites played Portugal and suffered a 4-0 defeat.

“It was pretty cool to play against someone that you've watched on TV and someone that you’ve grown up watching as well,” Tuiloma said of that match, where he came off the bench to play in midfield.

“It was a great feeling to be on the same pitch.”

Tuiloma spent his first six seasons in MLS with Portland Timbers in the north-west of the US, but was traded to Charlotte on the east coast days out from the start of the 2023 season.

“It's interesting that you can just get traded whenever,” he said of the unusual experience, a common feature of American sports leagues.

“But that's football in the MLS and you've just got to pack your stuff and get to your new club as soon as possible and try and gel well with the players and learn the system.”

Tuiloma has established himself as a starting centre back with Charlotte, who are only in their second season in the league and play at the 75,000–capacity Bank of America Stadium, home to the Charlotte Panthers of the National Football League.

Charlotte currently sit 10th in MLS’ Eastern Conference, missing out on the ninth and final playoff spot only on tiebreakers. Their matches against last-placed Inter Miami, seven points behind them, could prove crucial as they chase a first playoff appearance.

