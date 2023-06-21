New Zealand not alone: Five infamous instances of shocking racial abuse in football

All Whites take exception to comment from Qatar player.

The early termination of two international men’s football games this week has put the issue of racism in sport back in the spotlight.

New Zealand abandoned their ‘friendly’ international against Qatar at halftime on Tuesday morning after defender Michael Boxall was allegedly the target of a racial slur.

The situation compounded on Wednesday when the Qatar football association claimed their player who was accused of using racist abuse was himself a victim of abuse from the All Whites.

The incidents show that football has a huge problem with racism, and that’s true for many other sports too.

The All Whites-Qatar incident has been referred to FIFA, whose president Gianni Infantino just last week said that games should stop if referees become aware of racism.

Here are just five other incidents among numerous instances in which racism has reared its head in football.

Christian Hofer/PHOTOSPORT Bill Tuiloma (pointing finger) Michael Boxall and Joe Bell approach Yosuf Abdurisag after he allegedly made a racial slur towards Boxall.

Vinícius Júnior’s Spain pain

Brazil forward Vinícius Júnior has been subjected to almost constant racial abuse in Spain since joining Real Madrid.

In the most vulgar incident, a dummy of the Real Madrid star was hanged from a highway bridge just hours before the team's match against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey back in January.

Last month, seven people were arrested after the latest case of abuse against Vinícius Júnior.

Four of the arrests were in relation to the hanging of the dummy. The four men are likely to be hit with proposed fines of $105,000 and two-year bans from all football stadiums in Spain.

“We have a problem of behaviour, of education, of racism," Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales admitted post a swag of slurs directed at Vinícius.

Vinícius and Brazil sent a message against racism by swapping their usual yellow jerseys for a black strip in a friendly against Guinea in Barcelona last weekend.

Julian Finney/Getty Images Vinícius Júnior has been hit with almost constant abuse since joining Spanish club Real Madrid.

FIFA has reacted with Infantino’s announcement last week that Vinícius will lead a new anti-racism committee made up of players who will help drive stricter punishments for discriminatory behaviour within football.

Monkey chants and Nazi salutes in Bulgaria

Harry Kane and his England team went close to quitting a 2019, 2020 European Championship qualifier in Bulgaria after a barrage of racial abuse, monkey chants and Nazi salutes directed at black players.

England defender Tyrone Mings was the prime target for a section of the crowd at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Stadium but Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford weren’t spared either.

England manager Gareth Southgate alerted UEFA officials to the abuse that was widely heard and witnessed.

Play was stopped in the 27th minute for the ground announcer to ask the crowd to stop with the racial slurs or the game could be stopped.

A second announcement was made just before half-time and then at the break, Bulgaria captain Ivelin Popov approached an area of the crowd where the bulk of the abuse was coming from and pleaded for it to stop.

Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images England’s Tyrone Mings was targeted with racial slurs by a Bulgarian crowd back in 2019.

England discussed the situation at half-time where boycotting the second half was seriously considered but Kane later revealed the players wanted to continue.

UEFA’s strict anti-racism protocols were followed but there is no record of any reaction from FIFA that can be found.

Two teams stand together against official

In a sign of ultimate respect, Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir stood together against something far greater than a football result in 2020 during their Champions League match.

During the first half, Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania made a racist remark when identifying Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo who had vehemently protested against a refereeing decision.

TV footage revealed Coltescu said: “The black one over there. Go and check who he is. The black one over there, it's not possible to act like that.”

Webo reacted angrily and the two teams then jointly walked off the pitch.

Following a UEFA investigation, Coltescu was cleared of any discriminatory behaviour by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body but was still suspended for the remainder of the season and forced to undergo an education programme.

The match was replayed 24 hours later with PSG taking the victory 5-1 under a new set of officials.

Wellington Phoenix legend’s big regret

When playing for the Phoenix against Adelaide United at Hindmarsh Stadium in 2012, Paul Ifill was subjected to a man making monkey noises every time he touched the ball.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Wellington Phoenix great Paul Ifill was once called the N-word during a game in England by a linesman.

What really got to the former Premier League player was the man was surrounded by children, setting an unacceptable example that racial abuse was tolerable.

The Adelaide supporter received a two-year ban but did not apologise to Ifill, who was also denied an opportunity to speak with the fan to ask why he was being targeted.

Sadly, this was far from the first time the English-born Barbados international has been subjected to such treatment. Growing up in England, he was once called the N-word in a game by a linesman.

Back in 2020, Ifill told Stuff he wished he had the courage to walk off the field in Adelaide but times were different and he did not have the confidence to do so or that he would have the backing of his teammates.

He told Stuff in 2020, when speaking on the above incident involving Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir, that the discussion around racism had come a long way in eight years.

Germany’s Olympic team walks off early

An ugly incident that saw Jordan Torunarigha allegedly racially abused on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics caught the attention of not just the football, but the sporting world.

With five minutes remaining and the scores locked up at 1-1, Germany walked off the field in protest at a lack of action from officials. It is unknown what the exact abuse was.

Germany was playing against Honduras in a pre-tournament friendly, with the Hondurans claiming the incident was merely a misunderstanding.

An International Olympic Committee statement later said “the two teams resolved their differences after the match’’. The IOC released a statement that said “any kind of discriminatory behaviour is absolutely unacceptable”.

As for FIFA’s stance on the matter ... almost two years on, that’s still blowing around amongst the tumbleweeds.

In a strong stance similar to that of the All Whites this week, Stefan Kuntz, Germany's Olympic soccer coach and a former player, said: "When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option."

Sadly for Torunarigha, it wasn’t the first time he had been the victim of racial abuse with German club Schalke fined $88,000 for its fans making monkey chants towards Torunarigha who was playing for Hertha Berlin.