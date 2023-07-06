Forest Green appoint first female head coach of an English Football League team

Hannah Dingley, Forest Green’s new acting manager, inspects the pitch before a pre-season game against Melksham Town.

Hannah Dingley has created history as the first female head coach of an English Football League men’s club.

Dingley is caretaker coach at League Two fourth-tier club Forest Green Rovers, which sacked former Scotland striker Duncan Ferguson as manager this week.

She had already broken new ground when the club appointed her as the first female academy manager in the Football League pyramid.

The 39-year-old, who previously worked at League One club Burton Albion, took charge of Forest Green’s 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly against Melksham Town on Thursday morning (NZ time).

Dingley told the club website: “I’m really excited for this next step of my career. Pre-season has just begun and the full season kicks off very soon. It’s an exciting time in football. I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club.”

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said Dingley “was the natural choice for us to be first team interim head coach – she’s done a fantastic job leading our academy and is well aligned with the values of the club.

“It’s perhaps telling for the men’s game that in making this appointment on merit, we’ll break new ground – and Hannah will be the first female head coach in English [men’s] football.”

Forest Green, based in Nailsworth in Gloucestershire, is noted for its progressive policies.

In 2017, it was rated as the world’s first vegan football club and, according to Wikipedia, the United Nations has recognised Forest Green Rovers as the world's first carbon-neutral football club and FIFA hailed it as the "greenest team in the world".

Ferguson, who played for Glasgow Rangers, Everton and Newcastle United, joined Forest Green as manager last January but has been released after the team was relegated from League One in May.