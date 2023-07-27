Kiwi keeper Zac Jones stars in three shootout wins, sending Welsh club on European adventure

As far as Zac Jones can recall, he’d never been part of a penalty shootout before May this year.

But now the New Zealand age-group international goalkeeper has not only been involved in three of them – he has made crucial saves to help his semi-professional Welsh club win each one, fuelling a rare foray into European football.

Haverfordwest County finished seventh in the 12-team Cymru Premier last year, which was enough for them to enter a four-team playoff for a place in the Europa Conference League.

The third-tier European competition sits under the Europa League and the Champions League. It was created in 2021 and was won in its first season by Italy’s Roma and in its second by England’s West Ham United.

It offers opportunities to clubs from the continent’s lesser leagues – the ones that almost never have teams in the group stages of the top two leagues – including three from Wales – or four if the champion team gets knocked out of Champions League qualifying early.

Screenshot/Sgorio New Zealand age-group international Zac Jones celebrates after his clinching save in Haverfordwest County's Europa Conference League qualifying win over FK Å kendija.

Jones helped New Zealand qualify for the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup then played one match at the tournament itself in India. He also went to the 2019 Under-20 World Cup, but didn’t take the field.

Most of his domestic football at home came for the Wellington Phoenix reserves and he made the bench in A-League Men on seven occasions at the end of the 2019-20 season, but there was no place for him in the squad the following summer, which ended with him helping Team Wellington win the final edition of the New Zealand’s old national league.

Jones set his sights on Wales after that, having a connection through his dad’s extended family, and found a home at the Bluebirds early last year, becoming their No 1 keeper ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“The football in Wales is a bit underrated,” says the 22-year-old. “At the end of the day, it's the top division in the country, so it's going to be fairly competitive, and these European opportunities were a major reason why I ended up signing here, because not many people get to play in Europe, so it's something I definitely wanted to tick off, and luckily, I was able to do that.”

At the start of November last year, Haverfordwest were 10th in the Cymru Premier, out of the relegation spots only on goal difference, but they recovered and finished the season on a seven-match unbeaten run, setting up an away trip to Cardiff Metropolitan University for their playoff semifinal, which finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

“It was crazy, because in the game, we conceded a penalty late-on in the second half, so I had to save that first, so going into the shootout, I was fairly confident because I had already saved one,” says Jones, who then saved the first two attempts in the shootout, which Haverfordwest won 4-3.

“I don't remember feeling a lot. It all happened so quickly – I didn't really have time to think about what was going on.

“After the game, it was hard to describe what I was feeling – relief, happiness, just everything.”

Next was a trip to Newtown, where the two teams traded goals in the first half.

“It was a really tense game, a final, everyone's a bit hesitant, no one wants to make a mistake,” says Jones.

“But towards the end of the game, we were definitely the better team, and going into the shootout, we felt we kind of deserved to be in front, but penalties was what the game wanted, so we had to go there.

“Obviously the week before, we won the penalty shootout, so the boys were real confident going into that, that we could get the job done.”

Jones saved the first Newtown penalty, which was hit straight down the middle and into his chest, then celebrated as the fourth was sent wide to his right while he dived the other way.

Haverfordwest missed their first chance to seal the win, but ultimately prevailed 4-3, booking themselves a European trip for the first time since 2004, when they lost to Icelandic club FH in the first qualifying round of the old Uefa Cup.

“It was an amazing feeling to have. It didn't really sink in for a while, what we achieved.

“It doesn't happen often that the seventh-placed team qualifies for Europe, having to play both your playoff games away from home, so it was an incredible achievement – the second time and the first time in about 19 years that the club had made it, so it was nice for our group of boys to create a bit of history.”

Haverfordwest were after an “easier team” when the draw for the Europa Conference League qualifiers was made in June, says Jones, “but it's hard to know who's easy and who isn't when you don't know much about the teams”.

“We definitely wanted someone we could compete with, but it turned out that we got probably the hardest out of the ones we could have got.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Age-group international Zac Jones played for Team Wellington as they won New Zealand’s old men’s national league in 2021.

“That didn't stop us from believing at all, because we know what we're made of and we know in these one-off games, anything can happen.”

North Macedonia’s FK Škendija was the team that came out of the bowl alongside Haverfordwest – a club that had finished third in their league, made it to the third qualifying round the previous season, and made it to the third qualifying round of the Europa League two seasons before that, losing to England’s Tottenham Hotspur.

The away leg was played in 30 degree heat, with the trip from west Wales first requiring a five-hour bus ride to London. Haverfordwest headed home with a 1-0 loss, having wanted simply to stay in the tie.

The home leg last week was played at Cardiff City Stadium, home to English Premier League football as recently as 2019, though those matches drew much larger crowds than the 1716 that turned out to cheer on a club based a two-hour drive to the west in rural Wales.

Like in the playoff semifinal two months previously, there was drama before the shootout.

“89th minute – we equalised,” says Jones. “Our centre back going up and smashing one top corner. It was a great storyline, and from then on, I think we knew if we were going to get to penalties, that we would somehow do it.”

With father Steve watching on from the stands – “he said he had a feeling we’d do something special” – Jones saved FK Škendija’s second penalty, while their third hit the right post.

Back in May, both shootouts had ended with a Haverfordwest player slotting a penalty. This time, Ben Fawcett fluffed his lines, giving Jones the chance to close it out, which he duly did, making his sixth save from 16 attempts faced.

“It was a pretty cool feeling and it was just great to kind of celebrate with all the boys at the end,” he says. “Pretty good scenes.”

So what has Jones learnt about the art of saving penalties?

“Obviously, the goalkeeper's got nothing to lose. There's no pressure on the goalkeeper,” he begins.

“What I've tried to do is get in the head a little bit of the opponent and kind of delay his kick for as long as possible to get him thinking, then obviously just make myself as big and as annoying to look at as possible, really, in the goal.”

Haverfordwest’s reward? Memories for a lifetime and a place in the second of four Europa Conference League qualifying rounds.

Their next opponents are B36 Tórshavn from the Faroe Islands, which lie between Iceland and Scotland, with the away leg being played first, at 6am on Friday [NZ time], and the home leg to follow at 6.45am next Friday.

“I’d never heard of them before,” Jones admits. “I've been trying to do a bit of research about them, and obviously, we've been doing a bit of video analysis on what they're like, but apart from this Europa Conference, I never really would've heard of them in my life.”

Which is what makes this run a big deal.

“If you're travelling around for football, it's a pretty special experience. It doesn't matter where you go, the away trips are memories that you make.

“It's a country I wouldn't have gone to if it wasn't for football. It's going to be a pretty cool experience.”

Which leaves just one question – does Jones want the tie to come down to what would be a fourth penalty shootout in his last six matches?

“Why not?” he says with a laugh.

“I'd rather the boys get the job done in the game to be fair, but if it has to go to another penalty shootout, then why not just do it again?”