Auckland City to meet free-spending Saudi Arabian team Al Ittihad in FIFA Club World Cup

Mohamed Salah could be heading to Al Ittihad for a massive transfer fee.

Auckland City have been drawn to play the Saudi Arabian team in the FIFA Club World Cup that’s attempting to buy Mohamed Salah for a reported figure of more than NZ$400 million.

The Kiwi club will meet free-spending Al Ittihad on December 13 (NZ time) in the tournament in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The draw on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time) also included European champions Manchester City, Egyptian club Al Ahly, Club León from Mexico, the Urawa Reds from Japan, and the South American champions from the CONMEBOL federation who are yet to be determined.

Auckland, who play in New Zealand’s National League, will feature in the opening match against Al Ittihad, who have been offering enormous salaries to acquire the game’s top players from Europe in the expanding Saudi Pro League.

They signed former Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema on a free transfer from Spanish giants Real Madrid on a three-year contract worth more than NZ$180 million a season, according to Spanish media.

Others to follow the France striker to Al Ittihad include Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool and French World Cup winner N'Golo Kanté from Chelsea.

Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images Auckland City are poised to face Karim Benzema at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool star Salah is their next target. They are willing to offer about £200 million (NZ$427m) to secure the Egyptian forward, according to British media, although bids have been rejected by the Premier League club.

The winner of Auckland and Al Ittihad’s fixture will play African champions Al Ahly in the second round of matches.

FIFA Club World Cup (NZ time)

First round (match 1)

13 December: Al Ittihad FC v Auckland City FC

Second round (matches 2 and 3)

16 December: Al Ahly FC v Winner of M1; Club León v Urawa Reds

Semi-finals (matches 4 and 5)

19 December: CONMEBOL representative v Winner of M2

20 December: Winner of M3 v Manchester City FC

Play-off for third place & final (matches 6 and 7)

23 December