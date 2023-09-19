The Kiwi set to take on Champions League winners Manchester City for the second year in a row

Red Star Belgrade's Kiwi midfielder talks about playing European champions Man City twice in two years.

All White Marko Stamenic is only 21, but he’s getting to be an old hand at facing European Champions League winners Manchester City.

The Kiwi midfielder is even talking up his new club Red Star Belgrade’s hopes of an upset against City in a Group G game in Manchester on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ time).

New Zealand waited 15 years for an All White to play in the Champions League until Stamenic broke the drought against City last season while playing for Danish club Copenhagen FC.

Now he’s heading back to Etihad Stadium for another crack at Erling Haaland and his City chums.

Stamenic, who has a Serbian dad, joined Red Star – the 1991 European champions – in the off-season and has shared some insights with his new teammates about the challenge of playing the 2023 Premier League, European Champions League and FA Cup treble winners.

“We had many conversations about the last game [for Copenhagen],’’ he said at a pre-match press conference in Manchester.

Martin Rickett/PA/via AP Red Star Belgrade’s Marko Stamenic at a press conference before the European Champions League game against Manchester City

“And about the things that I personally learned and so did the team, and the most important thing was to switch your mindset, to be mentally prepared for games like this.’’

Stamenic said it was important to believe “you are capable of competing against the biggest clubs in the world because we are also a big club with very capable, technical players”.

“I think we have an amazing setup to be able to achieve great things.’’

Stamenic, who plays as a holding midfielder for Red Star, said Manchester City “have proven they are the best team in the world, they’ve shown that on the big stage’’.

But he said the Serbian club should “take the game head-on’’ and look at “how we can win this game, how we can attack them and be brave and courageous and show ourselves how we can compete with the biggest team in the world.

“I truly believe if we are all up for it and are working other as a team then we can get a good result’’.

Martin Rickett PA/via AP Marko Stamenic training at the Manchester City Academy.

Asked if Red Star – who have won 36 Serbian championships and are currently third in the domestic league – were realistically battling for second place in their Champions League group, Stamenic remained upbeat.

“Football is very magical, anything can happen in these big games. I truly believe are not looking for anything less than a win.

“We are not going into a game to be satisfied with a draw. We are there to win.’’

Dave Thompson/AP Copenhagen’s Marko Stamenic (L) chases down Manchester City’s England international Jack Grealish in 2022.

That will be a tough task considering Manchester City beat Copenhagen – who play in a stronger league to Red Star – 5-0 in the first leg when Norwegian goalscoring machine Haaland netted twice after City enjoyed 76% possession and made just one technical mistake.

Stamenic can, however, draw on Copenhagen’s resolve in a scoreless draw in the second leg in Denmark where he opposed City’s superstar midfielders Rodri, İlkay Gündoğan, Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish.

Last year Stamenic became the first New Zealander to appear in the men’s Champions League group stages since former All Whites striker Chris Killen made one start and four substitute appearances for Glasgow Celtic in 2007-08.

Stamenic is also on track to play against German club Red Bull Leipzig and Switzerland’s Young Boys in the group stages.