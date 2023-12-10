How Marko Stamenić joined Wynton Rufer as a UEFA Champions League goalscorer

You know you're in pretty good company as a New Zealand footballer when the only other member of your club is Wynton Rufer.

Marko Stamenić is yet to meet his All Whites predecessor, but hopefully one day they will be able to get together and discuss all they have in common.

Including the distinction of being the only Kiwis to have scored in the UEFA Champions League – men’s club football's most prestigious competition.

Rufer's goals came exactly 30 seasons ago, when he netted eight times in 10 appearances for his German club, Werder Bremen, earning a share of the Golden Boot award with Barcelona's Dutch star Ronald Koeman.

Stamenić joined the Oceania player of the century last month, when he volleyed home after a shot by his Red Star Belgrade team-mate Aleksandar Dragović was deflected into his path.

The strike halved Red Star’s deficit away to RB Leipzig, but failed to spark a comeback, as the hosts restored their two-goal buffer six minutes from time and ultimately won 3-1.

Reflecting on the goal while on All Whites duty in Greece last month, Stamenić told Stuff: “It was a huge honour”.

“It was very surreal at the time. I couldn't believe it, that the ball went in and I'd scored in the Champions League.

“But after some time it soaked in and I was really happy with myself. I called my family and they were over the moon for me.

“Hearing that I was one of only two New Zealanders to ever do that, it was a huge honour and a huge credit to myself and the work that I've been doing over the years.”

Rufer's goals helped Bremen negotiate two knockout rounds and make it to the eight-team group stage in the 1993-94 season, where the Champions League was contested solely by 42 national champions.

They beat Dinamo Minsk of Belarus 6-3 across two legs in the first knockout round, with Rufer scoring a brace (and adding an assist) in a 5-2 win at home, then scoring the only goal in a 1-1 draw away.

Levski Sofia of Bulgaria were then edged 3-2, with Rufer scoring again in a 2-2 away draw, which was followed by a 1-0 win at home.

In the group stage, he scored (and assisted) in a 3-2 loss away to Portugal's FC Porto, then scored two (and assisted one) in a 5-3 win at home over Belgium's RSC Anderlecht.

But having scored seven goals in six matches (as well as setting up three more for his team-mates), Rufer only managed one in the next four – in a 1-1 draw at home against the eventual champions, Italy's AC Milan – as Bremen failed to advance.

Only two New Zealanders appeared in the Champions League between Rufer in 1994 and Stamenić, who first graced the competition with FC Copenhagen last season and has now made eight appearances, playing a total of 570 minutes.

Former All Whites defender and coach Danny Hay played four minutes off the bench for Leeds United against Barcelona at their Nou Camp home in the 2000–01 season, while former striker Chris Killen made five appearances and played a total of 137 minutes for Scottish giants Celtic in the 2007-08 season.

Red Star Belgrade, or FK Crvena zvezda, as they are called in their native Serbian tongue, have one match remaining in this year's Champions League, against defending champions Manchester City at their Rajko Mitić Stadium home this Wednesday (kickoff 6.45am Thursday NZ time).

They come up against City at an intriguing time, with the Manchester side losing to Aston Villa in the English Premier League last week after a run of three draws – a poor spell that has seen them fall behind Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal in the domestic title race.

City will play Luton Town on Sunday (kickoff 3am Monday NZ time) before heading to Serbia, where they might take the opportunity to rotate their squad, with a place in the Champions League’s round of 16 already secured and a trip to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup about to further crowd their schedule.

After winning the Serbian SuperLiga by 22 points last season, Red Star are locked in a tight battle with Partizan Belgrade for top spot this time around, currently trailing them by three points with 16 matches played.

The Champions League is moving to a new format from the 2024-25 season, where 36 teams will be placed in one group and play eight matches, with the top eight advancing to the round of 16 and teams nine to 24 playing home-and-away playoffs to find the eight that will join them.

The Serbian champion will have to win a home-and-away qualifying tie to be one of the 36 teams, while the runner-up will have to win two, adding an extra edge to a title race that is already intense, with Red Star having won the past six seasons and eight of the last nine.

Stamenić’s move from Copenhagen to Belgrade took him to his father’s homeland and he said it had been an “awesome experience so far”.

“I think the biggest difference would be the mentality.

“In Serbia, a lot of it is very emotional and I can relate to it because it's in my blood from my father.

“I've seen bits and bobs of it from my dad from a young age and him teaching me through football.

“It's nice to be back in that environment where they're very passionate and very emotional people, and they really show that on the football pitch.

“It's been nice to be able to reconnect with that side of my blood.”

Red Star will finish fourth in their Champions League group no matter what happens against City, but they will still have plenty to play for as they try to stun the reigning champions.

Stamenić has cemented himself as a core All White in 2023, starting every match under new coach Darren Bazeley and playing almost every minute, showcasing the ability on the ball he has honed while playing on club football’s biggest stage.

“You still get goosebumps every time you step up on the field and hear the anthem,” he said when asked if playing in the Champions League ever got old.

“I believe with my qualities that I should be on the stage every season and that's what I'll endeavour to do.

“This move to Red Star was because I wanted to continue playing in the Champions League, playing on the biggest stage in European football, and I'm absolutely loving it at the moment.”

All Whites in the UEFA Champions League

Wynton Rufer: 10 appearances for Werder Bremen from 1993 to 1994; 8 goals

Marko Stamenić: 8 appearances for FC Copenhagen and Red Star Belgrade from 2022 to 2023; 1 goal

Chris Killen: 5 appearances for Celtic in 2007

Danny Hay: 1 appearance for Leeds United in 2000