All White Marko Stamenić set for fourth UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City

UEFA Champions League group G: Red Star Belgrade v Manchester City; Where: Rajko Mitić Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia; When: Thursday, 6.45am (NZ time)

Manchester City are becoming a familiar opponent for All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenić.

First they were there last season, when he made his debut in the UEFA Champions League for Danish giants FC Copenhagen.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images All White Marko Stamenić tracks Manchester City’s Phil Foden while playing for his Serbian club, Red Star Belgrade, earlier this year.

Then they were this season, as he returned to club football’s biggest stage with Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade, with their second meeting scheduled for Wednesday (kickoff 6.45am Thursday NZ time).

City might only have won the Champions League for the first time last season, beating Italy’s Inter Milan in the final to complete a treble with the English Premier League and the FA Cup, but they have been the team to beat in Europe for some time now.

When Copenhagen visited the Eithad Stadium in Manchester last October, they found themselves on the receiving end of a 5-0 defeat. As Stamenić told Stuff earlier this year, once City had gone on to win the whole thing: “They made one technical mistake”.

Just six days later, the fixture was reversed, with the biggest team in England visiting the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. City then lost fullback Sergio Gómez to a red card after half an hour and the match ended up a 0-0 draw.

“Analysing the first game we had a week to prepare,” Stamenić told Stuff in June. “We learnt the hard way in the first game and we had a lot of things to improve on. But we switched formations, we analysed a lot during the week and I think we did well in the second game to hold them to a 0-0 draw”.

While Stamenić moved clubs in the off-season, he made it back to the Champions League, thanks to Red Star winning the Serbian SuperLiga for the sixth season in a row. The draw for the group stage was made on August 31 and there once again were City, the defending champions.

Something new happened when the two teams met for the first time this season, in Manchester in September. The team Stamenić was on took the lead, courtesy of Ghanain winger Osman Bukari on the stroke of halftime.

Speaking while on All Whites duty last month, the 21-year-old remembered Red Star “trying to stay relaxed and calm, and trying to act like it was normal” when they went into their dressing room for the break in front.

Dave Thompson/AP All Whites midfielder Marko Stamenić chases Manchester City’s Jack Grealish while playing for Danish club FC Copenhagen last season.

“We didn’t want to park the bus. We still wanted to play the game that we’d set out to. We wanted to follow our game plan, which was to pick moments to press them, but obviously they’re an unbelievable team and it’s really hard to counter that.”

It took City just two second-half minutes to draw level, through Argentine forward Julian Álvarez, who then scored the winner on the hour mark, with Jérémy Doku adding a third in stoppage time to complete a 3-1 win for the hosts.

Now comes a fourth meeting with the UAE-backed club, who are seeking to become just the second team this century, after Spanish giants Real Madrid, to win the Champions League in consecutive seasons.

City have won all five of their group stage matches so far and are already safely secure in the round of 16, while Red Star have lost four and drawn one – at home against Switzerland’s Young Boys – and will finish fourth in group G no matter what happens this week.

The match comes with City slipping in the Premier League – their win over relegation battlers Luton Town on Sunday (Monday NZ time) was their first in five matches – and with a trip to Saudi Arabia for the FIFA Club World Cup looming next week, their coach Pep Guardiola could be tempted to make wholesale changes in Belgrade.

That would only ever-so-slightly increase the chances of an upset, whether a draw or an upset win for Red Star, but regardless of who takes the field, Stamenić is looking forward to welcoming City to his club’s 52,000-capacity stadium, known as the Marakana.

“They’re very special games to play in. A European game at the Marakana is a crazy experience in itself and to have Manchester City there – and to hopefully get three points against them – will be huge for not only the club, but also the fans and for the country as well.

“It's a huge occasion, and I can't wait for it to come.”

Stamenić’s meetings with City have carried extra meaning for his family, as his dad Niko is a die-hard supporter of the club.

But while they brought him up against some of the biggest names active in football today, he didn’t seek to swap shirts after his two matches last year, wanting to keep his as mementos from his first season playing in the Champions League.

That changed this season. “I swapped shirts with Rodri, mainly because at the time we were playing the same position and he’s an unbelievable player – he's probably the best form of his life right now.

“I took the opportunity to ask him for a shirt and I'm really happy to be able to hold that as a memory of playing against them.”