Newcastle United crash out of Europe after dramatic Champions League loss to AC Milan

Newcastle United's European dream ended in heartbreak with a dramatic defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé were left holding a ticket to the Champions League knockout round after a tense finish to the tightest group saw Newcastle United let their chance slip on Thursday (NZ time).

Porto also earned their place in the round of 16 draw on Monday with a 5-3 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, who needed to win to advance.

PSG’s 1-1 draw at Group F winners Borussia Dortmund – earned by 17-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery’s 56th-minute leveller – was enough to secure second place because Newcastle lost 2-1 at home to AC Milan.

Newcastle were in the box seat kicking off the second half with a one-goal lead, but ended in last place without even the consolation prize of entering the second-tier Europa League as a third-place finisher.

That reward flipped to Milan when they took the lead in the 84th as substitute Samuel Chukwueze raced clear to score one minute after coming on from the bench. Milan had levelled in the 59th with United States playmaker Christian Pulisic's goal.

Newcastle joined Manchester United in losing at home to finish bottom of the group and give England their weakest round of 16 challenge for 11 years: just defending champions Manchester City and Arsenal are in the draw on Monday.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Miguel Almiron was dejected after Newcastle were dumped out of Europe.

The 16-team line-up was completed by Porto, who finished runners-up in Group H to Barcelona though the Spanish champions lost 3-2 at Royal Antwerp.

Atlético Madrid’s 2-0 win over Lazio ensured they would finish top of Group E and be seeded in Monday’s draw. Lazio had already advanced before the final round of games. Last-placed Celtic got a stoppage-time goal to beat Feyenoord 2-1.

Manchester City sent out a team of a few regular starters – including former ball boy Micah Hamilton who scored on his debut – to win 3-2 at Red Star Belgrade and ensure the defending champions secured six to top Group G.

In the other group game that also did not affect the final standings, Leipzig beat Young Boys 2-1.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Samuel Chukwueze, second from the right, scored AC Milan’s winner.

ROUND OF 16 DRAW

The draw at UEFA headquarters on Monday includes eight former champions who have combined to win 33 of the 67 titles since the European Cup started in 1955.

Group winners (seeded): Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Barcelona.

Runners-up (unseeded): Copenhagen, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Inter Milan, Lazio, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig, Porto.

In the round of 16, teams cannot play an opponent from their own country or a team they have already faced in the group stage. Draws later in the season for the quarterfinals and semifinals are open with no seeding or country protection.

EUROPA LEAGUE PLAY-OFFS

Third-place teams in the Champions League groups keep playing in February in the knockout play-offs for the second-tier Europa League, which are also drawn on Monday.

Play-offs qualifiers: Galatasaray, Lens, Braga, Benfica, Feyenoord, AC Milan, Young Boys, Shakhtar Donetsk.

Those teams will be unseeded, playing the home leg first, against runner-up teams in the Europa League groups. Those runners-up include Sporting Lisbon, and could add Roma and Brighton after games on Friday (NZ time).

Winners of the Europa League play-offs advance to the round of 16 to face group winners like Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, the leaders of the Premier League and Bundesliga respectively.

LAST GROUP STAGE

The Champions League has said farewell to the traditional round-robin groups of four teams playing each other home and away.

Last year, UEFA approved a new and expanded 36-team format under pressure from clubs who want more guaranteed games, a varied program with more higher-quality opponents and more money.

Each team in the 2024-25 Champions League will play eight games instead of six, against eight different opponents, in a single standings to rank them.

The top eight teams in January 2025 will advance to a 16-team knockout phase in a seeded draw like a tennis tournament bracket. Teams placed 9 through 24 in the standings will be paired in two-leg playoffs to fill the round of 16 bracket.