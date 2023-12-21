Premier League game to be replayed after Luton captain Tom Lockyer's cardiac arrest

Tom Lockyer of Luton Town controls the ball whilst under pressure from Dominic Solanke of AFC Bournemouth before the game was abandoned due to Lockyer’s cardiac arrest.

English Premier League authorities have ordered the Bournemouth v Luton Town game to be replayed in full following the stoppage after Luton skipper Tom Lockyer’s cardiac arrest.

The Wales international suffered his second cardiac episode in six months during last weekend’s game at Bournemouth.

The match was abandoned in the 59th minute after Lockyer received treatment.

Luton later confirmed Lockyer, 29, had had a cardiac arrest.

His first came in the Championship playoffs in May. He was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation but wa cleared to resume playing after corrective surgery.

Lockyer was taken to hospital after his collapse at Bournemouth for tests and scans.

SKY SPORT Officials called the game off after Luton skipper Tom Lockyer needed treatment in the second half.

The Premier League has now decided the game should be replayed in full.

It said in a statement: “Following the on-field medical emergency involving Luton Town FC player Tom Lockyer, the Premier League Board has decided last Saturday’s AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town FC fixture will be replayed in full.

“The game will be rescheduled for later in the season, with a date to be confirmed following consultation with relevant parties.

“The decision to abandon the match in the 59th minute was made collectively between the match officials, players, managers from both clubs and the Premier League.

“The League would like to thank the medical staff and all those involved for their swift actions in responding to what was an extremely upsetting situation for everyone. We wish Tom a continued recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and all those at Luton Town FC.”

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Tom Lockyer of Luton Town (obscured) receives medical treatment after collapsing against Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, Manchester United star Christian Eriksen – who had a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark in 2021 – has passed on his best wishes to Lockyer in an interview with BetFred.

“Well first of all, I hope he’s okay,” Eriksen said. “I’ve read and seen what’s happened and I hope he’s okay, takes his time, is in a healthy way and his family are there to support him. I cross my fingers that he’s fine.

“My advice to him would be to make the best decision you can. If the doctors tell you to do something else then you’ve got to respect it and see what you can do.

“There’s nothing that’s going to hold you back, but in the end it all depends on how he’s feeling and what the doctors are saying. He has to make the decision with his family, but he should take his time and focus on himself.”

Eriksen, 31, had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator inserted and returned to football in February 2022 with Brentford before joining Manchester United.