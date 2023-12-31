Watch: Scottish football keeper comes on as a striker to score 30m wonder goal

Arbroath keeper Ali Adams, who scored a 30m 'worldie' goal against Raith Rovers after coming off the bench as a striker.

A Scottish goalkeeper who came on as a striker and scored a 30m wonder goal says he reacted through pure instinct.

Ali Adams was on the bench as Arbroath’s reserve keeper for the Scottish Championship second tier game at league leaders Raith Rovers on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

Arbroath – variously known as the Smokies or the Red Lichties – were trailing 2-0 when manager Jim McIntyre asked Adams to go on up front in an injury crisis with all the outfield substitutes used.

The 32-year-old had previously played just once in goal, but was unfazed by his gaffer’s request and was determined to make an impact.

“Obviously it’s different,’’ Adams told Arbroath TV. “There’s close to 4000 people in the place and a lot of them were probably thinking it’s a joke, but in my head, I’m thinking, ‘if you are going to put me on, I’m not going to let you down.

“No-one’s expecting anything of you. It’s almost like you’re playing five-a-side with your mates,’’ said Adams, who revealed he “wasn’t thinking about it’’ when he got his shooting opportunity 30m out from goal.

“When the ball came, I just hit it, and as soon as I hit I knew it was in.

“It was just instinct.”

Adams’ volley cut the deficit to 2-1 with 15 minutes to go and Arbroath snatched a valuable point when Leighton McIntosh slotted an 81st minute penalty.

Adams hailed Arbroath’s travelling support for inspiring the team, saying there must have been “5 to 600 [at Stark’s Park]. Unbelievable at this time of year.’’

He said it was good to get a point and give the fans something to cheer.

The BBC reported that Adams had previously scored from a 50m freekick while playing in a non-league game in the East of Scotland League in 2020. He had also netted “three or four’’ such goals at junior level, but the Raith rocket was his first at professional level.

ARBROATH TV/Stuff Ali Adams on the pitch with a striker’s jersey on his back.

BBC commentator Derek Ferguson, a former Scotland international, rated Adams’ strike as “goal of the season. Brilliant, what a story, mad.”

“He drops into the hole, on the half-turn, drives forward five or six yards and unleashes an absolute piledrive. What a strike,” Ferguson said.

Arbroath manager McIntyre also termed the goal “brilliant’’ and explained his thinking behind the surprise substitution.

“Because we had only three outfield subs, we were left with a sub keeper. We thought, why not throw him on up front? It was the least dangerous position to stick him.

“The message was go and be a nuisance – we weren’t expecting that. I don’t think there will be a better goal all season. The connection was unbelievable.”

Arbroath are second to last in the nine-team Championship with McIntyre taking over from manager in early December after Dick Campbell stepped down after seven and a half years in charge.