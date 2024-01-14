Kevin De Bruyne inspires comeback win for Manchester City against Newcastle United

The EPL champions had to come from behind to score a vital win at Newcastle after some Kevin De Bruyne magic.

Oscar Bobb scored his first English Premier League goal in injury time to give Manchester City a win over Newcastle United but quickly diverted the praise to comeback midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne came off the bench for City in the second half to inspire them from a 2-1 deficit to a 3-2 comeback win at Newcastle on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

It was only the second appearance in five months for the influential Belgian, who was sidelined with a longterm hamstring injury.

De Bruyne equalised for City with a 74th minute goal and then laid on a perfectly weighted pass to send Bobb scurrying away from Newcastle skipper Kieran Trippier in the first minute of added time.

The 20-year-old Norwegian slotted the ball calmly past Magpies keeper Martin Dubravka to clinch the iwn.

“It’s an amazing feeling … the manager told me, go on and score … thankfully I could … it’s a lifelong dream … to do it with the best team in the world, I can’t explain it,” Bobb said on TNT Sport.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Kevin De Bruyne (R) scored a goal and produced a match-winning assist in Manchester City’s win at Newcastle.

“ I said thank you to Kevin De Bruyne [for the assist] afterwards … he’s the only one in the world who can do that … to get to play with him is great … not only one of the greatest players in the Premier League, he’s also a very nice guy … helps the young lads a lot.

“He’s one of our captains, so he definitely strengthens the team.”

De Bruyne had only been on the field for five minutes before he drilled home a shot from 20m to put City back on level terms after receiving a fine pass from Rodri.

The 32-year-old – a four-time Manchester City player of the driver and the driver behind their EPL and European title successes - was delighted to be back

"I missed this,” he told TNT Sport. “It is what it is, I had a big injury and I needed the time. I enjoyed myself. I think it was more willpower than anything else.

“It was crazy. I know I'm not able to do that for 90 minutes at the moment. I can put in a shift for 30 minutes at the moment. I feel it in my lungs, especially with the cold."

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Kevin De Brune strikes home his goal.

It was a characterful win for Manchester City after losing goalkeeper Ederson to an injury in the eighth minute with Stefan Ortega taking over in a rare appearance.

City scored first, however, when Bernardo Silva produced a deft back-of-the-foot flick to beat Dubravka in the 26th minute after a right wing cross by Kyle Walker.

But Newcastle struck back with two goals within 140 seconds

Swedish striker Alexander Isak beat Walker and fired past Ortega for the first goal in the 35th minute and Anthony Gordon had the St James’ Park crowd on their feet with the second strike in the 37th minute after finding plenty of space down the left flank before curling a shot into the corner of the net.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Oscar Bobb nets City’s winner.

Down 2-1 at halftime, City manager Pep Guardiola waited until the 69th minute before playing his master card – the De Bruyne substitution.

Guardioloa said after the victory that De Bruyne was influential.

"When Kevin has the ball and we have runners, Kevin is unique in the world, but the finish by Oscar, I am so, so happy for him."

Chelsea moved up to eighth place after a 1-0 win over Fulham through a penalty by England midfielder Cole Palmer.

Clive Rose/Getty Images Cole Palmer scores Chelsea’s winner against Fulham from the penalty spot.

The spotkick was awarded in injury time at the end of the first half after Raheem Sterling was upended by Fulham’s Issa Diop after receiving a neat reverse pass from Palmer.

Fulham felt Chelsea should have had a red card in the 39th minute when defender Malo Gusto clipped Fulham forward Willian on the ankle.

Referee Anthony Taylor awarded a yellow card which was upheld following a VAR replay.

Fulham are now 13th.