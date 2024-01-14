Watch: All White Matt Garbett scores sensational goal to inspire comeback win

Matt Garbett's sensational 30m strike saw NAC Breda bounce back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 over FC Emmen.

You didn’t need to be fluent in Dutch to decipher the television commentator’s breathless description of All Whites midfielder Matt Garbett’s brilliant goal for NAC Breda.

"What a beauty from Garbett,’’ said the man at the microphone after the 21-year-old Kiwi rifled a right-footed shot into the top corner of the net from 30m.

Garbett’s wonder goal in the 61st minute inspired NAC Breda to fight back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at FC Emmen in their Dutch Eerste Divisie second tier match on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

The All White had had an earlier scoring chance just before his goal, but was narrowly astray with a shot from outside of the box.

From Paraparaumu on the Kapiti Coast, Garbett honed his craft at Wellington’s Ole Academy before heading to Europe to play in Sweden.

After impressing for the OlyWhites at the 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games, Garbett signed a three-year contract with Italian Serie A club Torino.

Screengrab/ESPN NL/Stuff New Zealand midfielder Matt Garbett after scoring a sensational long range goal for NAC Breda against FC Emmen.

He made his debut for Torino in a Coppa Italia match found first team opportunities limited in Serie A and was loaned to NAC Breda in 2023 with an option to buy.

Garbett impressed in 14 appearances for the Dutch club last term and signed fulltime last May on a two-year contract.

He has now scored three goals in 13 games this season and produced two assists.

Garbett has scored three times in 20 All Whites appearances since his debut in 2021.

He lashed home a left-footed shot in a 2-1 win over China before family and friends in Wellington last March, later describing it as a “dream come true’’.

Garbett also scored the All Whites’ equaliser from the top of the box against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin last November.