Spurs hit back for draw in Old Trafford thriller with Manchester United

Manchester United twice went ahead and twice surrendered goals as Tottenham surged back.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou was delighted at his under-strength side’s resilience in a 2-2 comeback draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Spurs were without captain Son Heung-min, who is on Asian Cup duty with South Korea, and had Swedish international Dejan Kulusevski out with illness.

They fell behind to a fourth minute goal on Sunday (Monday NZ time) to United striker Rasmus Hojlund, but twice came back to share the points and remain in fifth place in the English Premier League standings.

"I'm delighted mate, ” Postecoglou told Sky Sports after a high octane encounter.

“I thought we played really well. It wasn't the greatest of starts, being a goal down particularly here. Our response was outstanding and our football after that was really good.

“In the second half we really controlled the game. We've had a really rough week off the field with illness and other things."

Spurs fielded new loan signing, German international forward Timo Werner. The one-time Chelsea man had a header cleared by United’s veteran centreback Jonny Evans.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal in a 2-2 draw at Manchester United.

Brazilian striker Richarlison, who has had a revival under Postecoglou’s coaching, headed home a Pedro Porro corner in the 19th minute to put Spurs back on level terms.

England international Marcus Rashford fired United back into the lead in the 40th minute after a slick move involving Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Marcus Rashford scores.

Whatever Postecoglou said at halftime worked a treat because Rodrigo Bentancur equalised for Spurs within a minute of the restart.

Oliver Skipp passed to Werner, who in turn found Bentancur. The Uruguayan evaded a tame challenge from Evans to blast the ball beyond keeper André Onana.

Spurs, who enjoyed 64% possession over the 90 minutes, dominated the rest of the second half without finding a winner.

Substitute Scott McTominay had a great chance to steal three points for United, but he sent a close-range header billowing over the bar in the fourth minute of injury time.

United are now in seventh place, eight points behind Spurs.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United shoots and scores in the third minute.

Manager Erik ten Hag was not too despondent about the draw.

"I think it was a very intense game. It was very good game for the audience. When you analyse the game and look back, we are slightly disappointed because we were twice up, and you concede some soft goals like we did."

United were watched by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Manchester-born billionaire who has bought a 25% share in his boyhood club.

Third-placed Aston Villa missed a chance to join Liverpool in the lead when they were held to a dour 0-0 draw by Everton at Goodison Park.

Villa's Alex Moreno fired a 20m shot past Everton’s England keeper Jordan Pickford in the first half but the goal was ruled out due to offside after a VAR check.

A BBC report said it was Villa’s first goal-less draw in 97 matches under manager Unai Emery.

Villa are third on goal difference, behind Manchester City. Both teams trail Liverpool by two points.