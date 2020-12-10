Champions League: Liverpool held by FC Midtjylland, Real Madrid win crunch game

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is congratulated by Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring the opener against FC Midtjylland.

Liverpool failed to build on their quickest ever goal in the Champions League, drawing 1-1 at tournament newcomers FC Midtjylland in their final group game on Wednesday (Thursday NZT).

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool's leading scorer in the Champions League when he pounced on a loose back-pass to run through and poke the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper after just 55 seconds.

It was his 22nd goal in the Champions League, one more than Steven Gerrard.

Already qualified as Group D winner, Liverpool rested a number of key players – though Salah played the whole game – and Midtjylland took advantage by taking the game to the English champions in the second half.

After Evander struck the crossbar with a fierce shot, Alexander Scholz earned Midtjylland their second point of the first group-stage campaign by converting a penalty following a foul on Anders Dreyer by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Both teams had goals disallowed in final minutes, Midtjylland for offside and Liverpool for a handball against Sadio Mane.

Midtjylland finished in last place in the group, missing out on a Europa League spot.

The awarding of the penalty was contentious, with referee Francois Letexier having blown for a free kick for offside as Dreyer was brought down. VAR advised the official to go to the pitchside monitor and the Frenchman subsequently awarded a spot kick from which Scholz scored.

Bo Amstrup/AP FC Midtjylland were put under pressure by a youthful Liverpool side but secured only their second point of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp selected Liverpool's youngest Champions League starting lineup, with an average age of just 24 years and 26 days, though Salah (28) and Fabinho (27) were in it.

While Fabinho was replaced at halftime by Billy Koumetio, who became Liverpool's youngest player in the European Cup or Champions League at the age of 18 and 25 days, Salah stayed on until the end.

It was a surprising decision by Klopp considering Liverpool has three games in a seven-day span starting on Sunday (Monday NZT).

Trent Alexander-Arnold was captain for the night and became the club's third-youngest skipper, and its youngest in a European game.

Another academy graduate, Leighton Clarkson, made his European debut having previously only featured in two domestic cup games last season.

Peter Dejong/AP Atalanta’s Luis Muriel is mobbed by team-mates after his late winner at Ajax sent his side through to the knockout stages.

Atalanta stun Ajax

Substitute Luis Muriel put Atalanta into the knockout stage of the Champions League on Wednesday (Thursday NZT), scoring in the 85th minute to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man Ajax and clinch second place in Group D.

As Ajax pressed forward in search of the victory they needed to progress, Remo Freuler won the ball in midfield and quickly passed to Muriel who rounded goalkeeper Andre Onana and slid the ball into the net.

Liverpool was already assured of top spot in Group D before their 1-1 draw at Midtjylland.

Atalanta progressed to the knockout stage for the second successive time, after reaching the quarterfinals last season on their debut in the competition.

SKY SPORT Needing a draw to advance, Manchester United lost 3-2 at Leipzig to exit the Champions League at the group stage.

Ajax finished third in the group and have to settle for a Europa League spot.

An injury-hit Ajax, missing Daley Blind, David Neres and Lassina Traore, had the best of the possession for most of the match but lacked attacking flair and could not break down the well-organised Atalanta defence.

It wasn't until stoppage time at the end of the first half that Ajax forced Atalanta's goalkeeper into action, with 18-year-old Brian Brobbey heading straight at Pierluigi Gollini after good work on the right flank by Antony.

Atalanta looked dangerous on the break but did not manage a shot on target in the opening half, with Netherlands international Marten de Roon's left foot effort high and wide in the 19th minute the most clear-cut chance.

Peter Dejong/AP Referee Carlos del Cerro Grande shows Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch, left, a red card during their 1-0 defeat to Atalanta.

They were more dangerous after the break, with Noussair Mazraoui blocking a shot by Matteo Pessina in the 66th minute as gaps opened in the Ajax defence.

Looking for more attacking options, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag brought on veteran striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar in place of defender Nicolas Tagliafico in the 63rd minute but it failed to produce a goal.

Midfielder Davy Klaassen squandered the best Ajax chance, shooting too close to Gollini, who saved well with an outstretched foot in the 75th minute.

Ajax was reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when Ryan Gravenberch was sent off for his second yellow card after a foul on Alejandro Gomez.

Peter Dejong/AP Ajax’s Antony, left, struggled to find a way through a well-drilled Atalanta defence as the Italians progressed to the last 16.

Aguero returns with a goal

Sergio Aguero returned from his latest injury to score a poacher's goal in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Marseille, a result which ended the French club's hopes of a third-place finish and Europa League qualification.

Making just his fifth appearance of an injury-hit season, Aguero scored 11 minutes after coming off the bench when he poked in a close-range finish in the 77th minute after Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda only parried out a header from a corner.

Jon Super/AP Manchester City's Sergio Aguero reacts quickly to poke in his side’s second in their 3-0 win over Marseille at the Etihad.

That added to a clinical strike by Ferran Torres in the 48th minute and Raheem Sterling added a third in 90th minute as City – already qualified as the winner of Group C – finished on 16 points from five wins and a draw. That's the most points City have earned in a group-stage campaign.

Marseille started the night in last place and needed to better the result of Olympiakos, who hosted Porto, to beat the Greek team to third spot and keep alive their European campaign.

Porto won 2-0, but Olympiakos finished ahead of Marseille courtesy of a superior head-to-head record.

Aguero showed the kind of instinctive finishing City has been missing at times this season, especially in the Premier League where Pep Guardiola's team has made a slower-than-expected start.

The Argentina international has been bothered by knee injuries and “niggles” – as Guardiola has called it – with the City manager being careful not to rush back his best striker.

Guardiola rotated his squad ahead of City's derby match against Manchester United on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

Jon Super/AP Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, centre, fights for the ball with Marseille's Morgan Sanson, left, and Leonardo Balerdi.

Madrid avoid early exit

Karim Benzema scored two first-half goals as Real Madrid beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 to avoid an early exit.

Madrid needed a victory to guarantee advancement and ended up winning Group B to reach the knockout round for the 24th straight season.

Gladbach still advanced to the last 16 for the first time in the Champions League era after finishing level on points with Shakhtar Donetsk but with a better head-to-head record.

Shakhtar drew 0-0 with Inter Milan, eliminating the Italian team.

Madrid had struggled in the group – having conceded nine goals in its first five games – but the 13-time European Cup winners finished with 10 points, two more than Gladbach.

Bernat Armangue/AP Karim Benzema celebrates his and Real Madrid’s second goal in their 2-0 home win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Madrid looked in control from the start at the empty Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in the Spanish capital. Benzema opened the scoring with a ninth-minute header after a cross by Lucas Vazquez, and added to the lead with another header in the 32nd minute. this time after being set up by Rodrygo.

The victory was key for Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who had been under pressure following a series of poor results in the Champions League and the Spanish league. That pressure had already eased after a 1-0 win at Sevilla on Saturday (Sunday NZT), which ended the team's three-match winless streak in the league.

Gladbach were making only their third appearance in the group stage in the Champions League era. The German club were European Cup finalists in 1977, losing to Liverpool.

Madrid were boosted by the return of captain Sergio Ramos, who had been sidelined because of a muscle injury. Eden Hazard remained out because of a muscle problem.

Luka Modric had a goal disallowed for offside in the 43rd minute and Vazquez hit the woodwork in the 79th minute. The visitors threatened only a few times on counterattacks.

Real Madrid hosts Atletico Madrid in a Spanish league derby on Saturday (Sunday NZT). Madrid are six points behind Atletico, who lead the league and have a game in hand.

Bernat Armangue/AP Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, battles for possession with Borussia Moenchengladbach's Stefan Lainer, right.

AT A GLANCE

Champions League results:

Group A

Bayern Munich 2-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

FC Red Bull Salzburg 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Group B

Inter Milan 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach

Group C

Manchester City 3-0 Marseille

Olympiakos 0-2 FC Porto

Group D

Ajax 0-1 Atalanta

FC Midtjylland1-1 Liverpool

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 Istanbul Basaksehir