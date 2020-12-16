Premier League: Wolves stun Chelsea with late winner, Man City held by West Brom

Pedro Neto scores an injury time winner as Wolves come from behind to earn a dramatic victory over Chelsea.

Chelsea lost in the Premier League for the second time in four days as Pedro Neto scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Wolves a 2-1 win on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT).

Arriving at Molineux on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Everton, Chelsea missed the chance to move into first place in the standings despite taking the lead through Olivier Giroud in the 49th minute.

Daniel Podence equalised off a deflected shot in the 66th minute and fellow Portugal international Neto completed the turnaround when he was played in down the left on a Wolves counter-attack before driving a low finish past Edoaurd Mendy and into the bottom corner.

Chelsea have lost two straight games after going on a 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Even with the return of US winger Christian Pulisic – back from his latest injury setback and making just his third start in the league this season – Chelsea struggled to create many clear-cut chances and only went ahead in slightly fortunate circumstances.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Pedro Neto, right, is mobbed by team-mates Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves and Marcal after his winner against Chelsea.

Giroud's volley from a left-wing cross from Ben Chilwell went straight at Rui Patricio – only for the Wolves goalkeeper to carry it inadvertently over his own line. The referee only belatedly awarded the goal after being given a signal on his watch that the ball had crossed the line.

It was Giroud's seventh goal in his past seven games in all competitions.

Wolves are known for being a team who play better in the second half and so it proved against Chelsea, with Podence equalising after a fine piece of skill.

He produced a couple of feints to leave two Chelsea defenders wrong-footed, before unleashing a shot with little back-lift that took a slight deflection off Reece James and beat Mendy at his near post in the 66th minute.

Michael Steele Wolves defender Romain Saiss, top right, is challenged in the air by Chelsea goalscorer Olivier Giroud, left, at Molineux.

Chelsea escaped conceding a penalty in the 81st minute after a spot kick was awarded when Neto tumbled under a challenge from James. The decision was overturned after replays showed James didn't touch Neto.

Neto complained bitterly but had the last laugh with his goal after Chelsea's players poured forward looking for a winner.

Owen Otasowie, a 19-year-old New York-born midfielder who made his senior debut for the United States last month, came on at halftime for Wolves for his Premier League debut. He has been at Wolves since joining the academy in 2017.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Daniel Podence (not pictured) fires Wolves’ equaliser beyond the grasp of Chelsea goalkeeper Edoaurd Mendy.

Wasteful City held by Baggies

Manchester City's lack of cutting edge proved costly again as Pep Guardiola's stuttering side were held to a 1-1 draw by second-botom West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) to remain off the pace in the Premier League.

Ilkay Gundogan put City ahead on the half-hour mark but after Ruben Dias' own-goal brought West Brom level in the 43rd minute, the hosts struggled to find a way through the most porous defence in the league.

There was late drama as West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone made point-blank saves to deny Gundogan and Raheem Sterling in stoppage time, but a late twist would have been harsh on the visitors and flattered this City performance.

It was the first time City have failed to beat West Brom since 2011, ending a run of 13 consecutive league victories in this fixture, and the result leaves the team five points off Tottenham and Liverpool, the top two who meet on Wednesday (Thursday NZT).

City, widely criticised for being pedestrian in Saturday's (Sunday NZT) 0-0 draw at Manchester United at Old Trafford, did not start much faster here as West Brom sat back.

The big early chance went to the visitors as City right-back Joao Cancelo tried to cut out Conor Gallagher's pass but succeeded only in playing in West Brom striker Karlan Grant, who should have scored as Ederson got down low to his left to save.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden attempts an overhead kick during his side’s surprise draw with lowly West Brom.

Guardiola had restored Phil Foden to the starting lineup but, even against a side in 19th place in the league, looked conservative in his tactics with Gundogan sitting deep alongside Rodri.

City did not manage a meaningful chance in the opening 25 minutes and the first that did come their way was from a set piece as Rodri headed over from Kevin De Bruyne's corner.

The breakthrough came when Sterling got to the byline and cut the ball back for Gundogan to sweep home a finish from close range.

The game sparked into life as Gallagher sent a shot narrowly wide at the other end before Cancelo had two chances, the first a shot straight at Johnstone from the edge of the area before his ambitious volley from De Bruyne's corner flew wide.

City were looking comfortable but it all changed two minutes before the break after West Brom were awarded a disputed free kick for Cancelo's challenge on Grady Diangana.

Martin Rickett/AP West Brom's Semi Ajayi, centre, watches as his deflected strike sneaks past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson's dive.

City only half-cleared and after Romaine Sawyers headed the ball back in, Semi Ajayi turned Nathan Ake before seeing his shot deflected in by Dias, ending City's run of successive shutouts at six.

Guardiola trudged off in frustrated fashion at halftime and his players emerged with much more urgency after the break, forcing early pressure as Foden fired a low ball across goal before Johnstone had to punch clear a deflected cross by Cancelo.

De Bruyne poked a shot wide, Jesus headed onto the roof of the net from a corner, and Johnstone then blocked Sterling's effort from a tight angle as the chances continued to come.

West Brom were proving stubborn opposition, dropping in with six at the back at times to frustrate the hosts.

Martin Rickett/Getty Images Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, right, can't bear to watch his side drop more points at home.

Sergio Aguero, over the illness that sidelined him for the derby, replaced Foden with 14 minutes to go as Kyle Walker came on for Benjamin Mendy.

Walker was straight in the action and his powerful drive from range needed a touch from Dara O'Shea to find safety, but Aguero struggled to get into the game as West Brom defended doggedly.

There were howls of protest when City were awarded a dangerous free kick when Gundogan tumbled under the slightest of touches from Sawyers, but Johnstone got across to make a fine save and deny De Bruyne.

The goalkeeper then starred again with late saves that secured a big result for West Brom's Slaven Bilic in his 100th game as a Premier League manager.