Premier League: Leicester stun Spurs to go second, Manchester United thump Leeds

Manchester United move up to third in the Premier League after thrashing Leeds 6-2 at Old Trafford.

Jamie Vardy's penalty and Toby Alderweireld's own-goal propelled Leicester to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham and up to second in the Premier League, moving ahead of the north London club on Sunday (Monday NZT).

Tottenham's once-blossoming title challenge has faltered over the last eight days, with only one point collected by Jose Mourinho's side from three games.

But Leicester, the surprise 2016 title winners, are now only four points behind current defending champion Liverpool after 14 games.

A first half lacking clear-cut chances ended with Vardy putting Leicester ahead with the final kick from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Tottenham defender Serge Aurier barged Wesley Fofana over.

Andy Rain/AP Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy roars with delight after opening the scoring in their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham had an escape early in the second half when James Justin's long ball over the top was artfully brought down by James Maddison before netting – only for VAR to spot a tight offside.

But Leicester were gifted a second on the hour when Vardy's header across goal was deflected into his own net by Alderweireld, who was under no pressure.

Frank Augstein/AP Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld, centre, watches the ball deflect off him into the net from Jamie Vardy’s header across goal.

It enabled Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers – appointed academy coach at Chelsea in 2004 when Mourinho was first-team manager – to claim a first victory over his mentor in their eighth encounter.

Two weeks after Tottenham beat Arsenal in front of 2000 fans, the north London stadium's stands were closed again – after only being open for two games – due to tighter coronavirus restrictions being re-imposed in the capital.

“We came here with a game plan and we absolutely nailed what we wanted to do and it set us on the way to getting the three points we deserved,” Vardy told broadcaster Sky Sports.

It was hardly the performance Mourinho would have wished for to prove Tottenham's title credentials. The Portuguese coach claimed on Wednesday (Thursday NZT) that the “best team lost” when Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-1.

Andy Rain/AP Leicester's Jamie Vardy now has 11 goals this season after keeping his cool from the penalty spot against Tottenham.

Six of the best from United

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes scored twice each as Manchester United demolished old rivals Leeds 6-2 to move within five points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

McTominay scored both of his goals within the opening three minutes as Leeds failed to track his runs from midfield.

Fernandes soon made it three off a loose ball in the penalty area, and Victor Lindelof knocked in a fourth when Leeds lost track of him at a corner.

Pool/Getty Images Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes fires in his side's third in their thrilling 6-2 win over Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Daniel James and Fernandes – from the penalty spot – scored for United in the second half. Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas' goals for Leeds never seemed like the start of a comeback.

United move up to third, with a game in hand on second-placed Leicester and Liverpool.

The win ended United fans' long wait for a league game against Leeds – the last was in 2004 – and for an emphatic win at Old Trafford.

Before kickoff, only Brighton, Burnley and Sheffield United had earned fewer league points at home, and United's only home win was an underwhelming 1-0 against West Bromwich Albion last month.

Up against the all-action style of Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer credited his team with beating Leeds at its own game.

Michael Regan/AP Defender Victor Lindelof, second left, is mobbed by team-mates after scoring Manchester Unitedâs fourth against Leeds.

“We had a plan to get after them and go forward when we got the ball, and Scott gets two goals in the first three minutes which is a great start,” Solskjaer said.

“We had to earn the right to win it by running just as much or more than them, so that was a challenge against one of the fittest teams in the league.”

Blades denied first win

In the earlier game, Sheffield United’s winless start to the season continued after a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

United were reduced to 10 men when midfielder John Lundstram was sent off for a studs-up tackle on Joel Veltman late in the first half.

Glyn Kirk/Getty Images Danny Welbeck, centre, rescues a point late on for Brighton to deny 10-man Sheffield United their first win of the season.

Chris Wilder’s side still managed to take the lead against the run of play in the 63rd minute, when Jayden Bogle’ deflected strike beat Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal.

But United couldn’t hang on for their first win of the campaign as Danny Welbeck earned the Seagulls a point with a close-range finish with three minutes remaining.

The Blades remain rooted to the foot of the table and six points adrift of safety.

Laurence Griffiths/AP Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, left, shows West Bromâs Conor Gallagher a clean pair of heels at the Hawthorns.

Miserable start for Allardyce

Sam Allardyce started his new job as coach of relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion with a 3-0 derby loss to Aston Villa.

Anwar El Ghazi scored twice to give Villa the win against a West Brom team who played most of the game with 10 men.

Allardyce was only appointed four days before the game to replace Slaven Bilic, and West Brom seemed less than comfortable with his brand of defensive, long-ball football.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Bertrand Traore, centre, puts Aston Villa two up during their 3-0 derby win over Sam Allardyce’s struggling West Brom.

Villa rise to ninth and West Brom are 19th, three points from safety.

Bertrand Traoré was Villa's creative spark, finding El Ghazi free at the far post to tap in Villa's opening goal in the fifth minute as the hosts' defence failed to track his run.

West Brom captain Jake Livermore was sent off with eight minutes of the first half remaining after a robust tackle on Jack Grealish.

Livermore appeared to be trying to hook the ball away from Grealish's feet but made contact with the England forward's ankle first and his yellow card was upgraded to red on video review.

Villa added to their lead against local rivals West Brom when Traoré scored off a Grealish throughball in the 84th minute, and four minutes later it was 3-0 as El Ghazi converted a penalty when Semi Ajayi fouled Grealish.