Goal in six seconds: AC Milan forward scores Italian league's fastest ever goal

Rafael Leão finishes off a swift attack to score the Italian league's quickest ever goal in AC Milan's 2-1 win at Sassuolo.

AC Milan forward Rafael Leao scored the fastest goal in Serie A history on Sunday (Monday NZT), netting after just six seconds to set his side on the way to a 2-1 win at Sassuolo.

Statistics supplier Opta said the Portuguese youngster’s goal beat the previous record of eight seconds set by Piacenza’s Paolo Poggi against Fiorentina in 2001.

“Yes we prepared for it in training, the 21-year-old Leao said. “We scored and I’m happy for the team.

“We are Milan, for us this match was very important, because we had dropped points in recent matches.”

“Yes, it's not like we're brushing our dolls,” said Milan coach Stefano Pioli, when asked if Milan had prepared the goal in training.

LaPresse/AP AC Milan's Rafael Leao jumps for joy after putting the Serie A leaders in front at Sassuolo just six seconds after kickoff.

“We prepare ourselves, we study our opponents and we try things to put them in difficulty. Today it went well.”

Milan later tweeted that Leão's goal came after precisely 6.2 seconds.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu surged forward from kickoff and threaded the ball through to Leão, who fired it into the back of the net.

Serie A leaders Milan remain one point ahead of second-placed Inter Milan, who also won 2-1 – against Spezia.

Roma missed the chance to move level with third-placed Juventus as they lost 4-1 at Atalanta.

Milan were missing several top players, with a number of others joining star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the treatment room.

Leao thought he had turned provider in the ninth minute when he pulled back for Calhanoglu to turn in but it was ruled out because Alexis Saelemaekers was offside in the buildup.

Saelemaekers made up for that in the 26th minute as he tapped in after being set up by Theo Hernandez following a rapid counterattack.

Milan seemed to be heading for a comfortable win before Domenico Berardi's free kick was deflected in, a minute from time, to set up a nervy finale.