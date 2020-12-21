New Covid-19 strain could wipe out English football's festive fixtures and beyond

Premier League football and other elite sports have been warned the new coronavirus strain could trigger a wave of cancelled matches and tournaments in the UK over Christmas and the New Year.

Top-level sport was told to expect a surge in Covid-19 cases from the "70 per cent" more contagious variant of the virus, which on Saturday led to London and the South East of England being plunged into a new tier of restrictions and ruined the festive plans of millions of Britons.

This month there had already been a growing spate of positive tests within football and rugby, leading to several fixtures being postponed or called off, including Newcastle United's Premier League match against Aston Villa.

That was despite the strict protocols to stop elite athletes catching the virus, the new strain of which Health Secretary Matt Hancock -suggested yesterday could leave Tier 4 restrictions in place for "a couple of months".

Dr John Ashton, the former director of public health for the North West, told The Daily Telegraph "there are likely to be" increases in cancellations within the Premier League and other top-level sport - fuelled partly by people fleeing -London after it became the first major city placed in Tier 4.

"If you watched the clips overnight on social media of the crowds at the stations leaving London, I mean this is Chris Rea taking the virus home for Christmas," he added, in a barbed reference to the singer's iconic song, Driving Home for Christmas.

The Women's FA Cup was also in danger of being thrown into turmoil because of the new restrictions, which reignited a Covid-19 sexism row within the game.

Unlike the men's competition, the women's has not been granted an exemption from Tier 4 restrictions that would allow non-elite clubs to continue to train and play matches.

That led to the postponement of Sunday’s (Monday NZT) already delayed first-round tie between Kent Football United and Enfield Town. The fourth round of the competition, when Women's Super League teams enter, is scheduled for January 31.

Sam MacNeil, the manager of Kent, said: "I honestly can't see that happening at that time. There's far too much football to be played in that competition prior to then.

"And especially considering, if we're all honest here, that, after Christmas, it's highly likely that, in January, we'll be feeling the backlog of it all."

Asked about the discrepancy between the men's and women's competitions, he replied: "If you're going to make a decision for one, you should make a decision that's equal. That's not to say that the correct decision is that everyone should play. Maybe the correct decision is that no one should've played."

Clive Brunskill/AP Premier League matches are still being played in front of sparse crowds due to coronavirus restrictions in the UK.

Alison McGovern, the shadow sports minister, said: "Discrepancies like this are infuriating and show how the history of women's sport continues to overshadow women today. Women must be able to play sport on the same terms as men."

A Football Association spokesperson said: "In light of the Government's announcement yesterday, we will review implications for the Vitality Women's FA Cup ahead of the next round and work collaboratively with clubs, government and key stakeholders to continue the competition when it is possible, with the safety of all involved as -paramount importance."

The Government declined to comment, but The Daily Telegraph has been told it is in discussions with the FA around the scheduling of the Women's FA Cup.

The exemption granted to under-18 sport from the Tier 4 restrictions was in danger of being undermined as well after it emerged it would not include travel in and out of those areas. Under the three-tier system, youth teams were allowed to play matches against sides from different tiers.

Football clubs were also seeking clarity on whether an exemption from limits on the number of adults who could gather together outdoors would apply to parents attending their children's matches.