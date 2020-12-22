Premier League: Chris Wood on target as Burnley beat Wolves for third win of season

All Whites striker Chris Wood scored what proved to be the winner in Burnley's 2-1 win over Wolves at Turf Moor.

Burnley's strike partnership of Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood scored in a 2-1 win over Wolves that lifted the Clarets out of the English Premier League relegation zone on Monday (Tuesday NZT).

Barnes leapt high to plant a far-post header through Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio's legs from close range in the 35th minute to give Burnley the lead at a rain-soaked Turf Moor.

Wood also scored from a couple of yards out, smashing a loose ball into the roof of the net after Ben Mee's looping header at a free kick struck Wolves defender Rayan Ait Nouri and dropped into the path of the New Zealand striker.

Wood went close to his second in the 65th minute when he ran onto a first time pass from Ashley Westwood, turned past Max Kilman and fired a left-footed shot that was saved by the outstretched leg of Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Fabio Silva, an 18-year-old striker, converted an 89th-minute penalty for his first goal in English football since his move from Porto to give Wolves hope but Burnley held out for a third win.

Jon Super/AP Burnley's New Zealand striker Chris Wood smashes home from close range in his side’s 2-1 win over Wolves at Turf Moor.

It extended the Clarets' unbeaten run to four games and saw them climb above Fulham, who drop into the bottom three, and Brighton into 16th place in the 20-team league.

It was the first time the hosts have scored twice in a Premier League game at Turf Moor since February.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo could face punishment for being heavily critical of referee Lee Mason after the game.

Nuno said Mason "does not have the quality to whistle a game in the Premier League" after seeing his team beaten.

Peter Powell/AP Burnley's Chris Wood, centre, celebrates with team-mates after netting his third goal of the Premier League season.

"I just don't want to see him more – that's what I told him," Nuno said.

"I hope he doesn't whistle a game of ours again because all the games we have with Lee Mason are always the same.

"He cannot control the players, the players are constantly arguing – both teams. With all the other referees, the game flows. There's dialogue. He's just not ready to do it."

Nuno didn't make reference to a specific incident in the game at Turf Moor.

Peter Powell/AP Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo vented his frustration during and after his sideâs surprise loss to struggling Burnley.

"It is not about the crucial mistakes or decisions, it is about the way he handles the game," he said.

"The players get nervous, too much voices, he whistles by the voices when some players are shouting.

"We are talking about the best competition and clearly he doesn't have the quality to whistle the game. I'm very disappointed to say this but I would not feel right if I didn't say it."

Clive Rose/AP Chelsea's Tammy Abraham scored two late goals to put a gloss on their 3-0 victory over West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

Blues back in win column

Try as he might, Timo Werner just cannot score for Chelsea at the moment.

Fortunately for the Germany star, his fellow strikers are finding the net.

Tammy Abraham demonstrated the ruthlessness Werner is lacking by netting two late goals as Chelsea beat West Ham 3-0 on Monday (Tuesday NZT).

It meant the Blues rebounded from back-to-back losses, at Everton then Wolverhampton, which provided a walk-up call for Chelsea and their title pretensions.

Werner's scoring woes haven't ended, though.

Clive Rose/AP West Ham's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski fails to stop Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, second right, from scoring his second.

Make that nine straight games in all competitions without a goal for Chelsea's major off-season acquisition, who is playing out on the left wing because of some injuries among the midfielders.

He is still getting chances, however. And failing to convert them.

In the first half, he was set free for a one-on-one chance but shot straight at West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. Then late in the game, with the points secured for Chelsea, he smashed a shot against the crossbar from close range.

Werner looked to the skies, as if he was pleading for help.

The majority of Chelsea's US$300 million (NZ$422 million) summer spending spree went on exciting attackers, like Werner, to fire the team to a title run.

Clive Rose/Getty Images Chelsea defender Thiago Silva put the Blues ahead after 10 minutes, heading home a corner in a crowded penalty area.

The team's defenders are proving just as lethal in front of goal.

Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva found space in a crowded penalty area to power home a header at a corner and put Chelsea ahead in the 10th minute.

Nine of Chelsea's 29 goals have come from defenders – two from Silva, four from fellow centre-half Kurt Zouma, two from left-back Ben Chilwell and another from right back Reece James – with eight of them coming from corners.

Chelsea climbed to fifth place, six points behind first-placed Liverpool, after 14 games.