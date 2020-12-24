Maradona had no signs of alcohol or narcotics in his body, autopsy reveals

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Diego Maradona’s autopsy has revealed the footballing legend had no signs of alcohol or narcotics consumption at the time of his death.

Maradona, an 1986 World Cup winner with Argentina, died of a heart attack on 25 November. He was 60.

An autopsy ordered as part of an investigation into his death found Maradona had problems with his kidneys, heart and lungs.

There was an outpouring of worldwide mourning after his death, as he was widely regarded as one the great footballers of all time.

Massimo Sambucetti/AP Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona in 1987.

Maradona had an operation on a brain blood clot earlier in November and had been due to be treated for alcohol dependency when he died.

A first autopsy carried out on the day Maradona died found he died from “acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure with dilated cardiomyopathy”.

His daughter Gianinna Maradona went on social media saying her father was not himself in the weeks before his death.

Rodrigo Abd/AP Mourners embrace as they wait to see Diego Maradona lying in state outside the presidential palace in Buenos Aires in November.

“All the sons of b------ waiting for my dad's autopsy to reveal drugs, marijuana and alcohol. I am not a doctor but I saw him very swollen. A robotic voice. It wasn't his voice...” she wrote on Twitter.

The football great struggled with addiction to cocaine and alcohol and had been plagued by poor health in recent years.

Maradona was buried in a private ceremony attended by only two dozen people, after tens of thousands of weeping fans had lined up to file past his coffin.