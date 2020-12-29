Premier League: Manchester City match at Everton postponed after Covid-19 cases

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola saw his team's game at Everton postponed due to a cluster of Covid-19 cases at his club.

Manchester City's Premier League clash with Everton was postponed because of further cases of Covid-19 within the club.

Three days after City players Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus tested positive, City announced that a further round of testing had returned more positive results.

As a result, their way match against Everton on Monday night (Tuesday NZ time) was called off.

"After the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day," City said in a statement on Monday.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Gabriel Jesus is among a group of Manchester City players to have contracted Covid-19.

"With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.

"Based on strong medical advice, the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, has decided to postpone the fixture.

“All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume.

“Everyone at the club wishes all of our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Yerry Mina and his Everton teammates were denied a chance to play Manchester City due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the Manchester club.

Everton also issued a statement. “Following a Premier League Board Meeting this afternoon, Everton Football Club has been informed that tonight’s fixture against Manchester City has been postponed on medical grounds due to an increase in cases of Covid-19 in the Manchester City squad.

“Supporters who were successful in getting match tickets through the Club’s ballot for the fixture are advised not to travel to the stadium. An alternative date and kick off time has yet to be decided but will be confirmed on evertonfc.com as soon as possible.’’

A Premier League statement said the decision was taken following medical advice. “The board agreed to rearrange the game as a precaution, and further testing will now take place tomorrow,” the statement said. “The decision has been taken with the health of players and staff the priority.”