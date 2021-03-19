'Indefensible': Rangers substitute Kemar Roofe sent off for horror kung fu-style tackle

Rangers sub Kemar Roofe was sent off six minutes after coming on for a horror tackle on Slavia Prague's goalkeeper.

With Rangers trailing 1-0 to Slavia Prague in the second leg of their last 16 Europa League tie at Ibrox, manager Steven Gerrard turned to his bench to try and salvage their European campaign.

Replacing the ineffective Scott Arnfield with Kemar Roofe in the 55th minute, Gerrard hoped the attacking midfielder could provide the spark to get the Scottish champions back in the game.

After all, Roofe had scored what Gerrard described as the best goal I've ever seen’ earlier in the competition and been a key figure in the Glasgow giants’ recent league title triumph.

READ MORE:

* Europa League: Spurs dumped out, Arsenal reach last eight despite loss

* Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

* Glasgow Rangers fans defy Covid-19 lockdown to celebrate first title in decade



But on Thursday night (Friday NZT) Roofe was involved in an incident that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

Chasing a long pass from team-mate Connor Goldson as Rangers pushed for an equaliser, Roofe lunged forward with a high boot, catching Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar directly in the face with his studs.

Andrew Milligan/Getty Images Rangers midfielder Kemar Roofe’s boot catches Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar in the face, resulting in a red card.

Referee Orel Grinfeld immediately showed Roofe a straight red card for the shocking kung fu-style tackle that left Kolar on the turf with blood pouring out of his head.

The stricken goalkeeper had to be stretchered off and was replaced by Matyas Vagner, as Roofe headed back to the changing room just six minutes after entering the field.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar was quickly stretchered off the field with blood pouring out of his head wound.

“That is indefensible. If Roofe goes with his head, he's got more chance of the goalkeeper taking him out and winning a penalty,” former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam said during BBC commentary.

Another ex-Rangers player Peter Lovenkrands, agreed with Adam’s assessment, saying Roofe “can easily kick that ball and bring his foot down”.

“To me, I think he can get his foot out of the way of the goalkeepers head. It's a definite red card”, Lovenkrands said.

Andrew Milligan/Getty Images Kemar Roofe shows his frustration as referee Orel Grinfeld shows him an immediate red card for his reckless challenge.

But former Scotland international Michael Stewart said that while it was a “definite red card” offence, he didn’t think it was “malicious” on Roofe’s part.

“It's a horrible situation where something happens in a split second,” he said.

Things went from bad to worse for Rangers in the 73rd minute, with defender Leon Balgoun picking up a second yellow card to see the hosts reduced to nine-men.

And the Czech champions made the most of their numerical advantage, scoring their second a minute later through Nicolae Stanciu to wrap up a 3-1 aggregate win and progress to the quarterfinals of European football’s second-tier competition.

There was still time for another flashpoint in the closing minutes, when a strong tackle from Goldson led to a melee between the two sets of players.

Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela was then seen whispering something to Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara while covering his mouth with a hand, sparking anger on the Rangers bench.

Kamara later appeared to accuse Kudela of racism. A furious Gerrard confronted Slavia Prague’s manager Jindřich Tripišovský at the end of an ill-tempered game.