'We don't believe you': Valencia hit back after Cadiz player's racism denial

Cadiz defender Juan Cala has denied allegations that he racially abused Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby during their Spanish league match – with Los Che responding by saying: "We don't believe you".

The Valencia team walked off the field during the 2-1 defeat at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Sunday after defender Diakhaby claimed to have been racially insulted by Cala.

Valencia returned to complete the match, but without Diakhaby, who was substituted.

The club stressed the players had not been asked to continue and only did so after being informed by the referee of potential sanctions.

On Tuesday (Wednesday NZT), Diakhaby posted a video on social media in which he detailed the alleged abuse, stating Cala had called him a "black s..t", which was "intolerable" and "cannot happen in normal life and especially in football, which is a sport of respect".

The Frenchman also called for the Spanish league to take action.

Later, Cala addressed the allegations at a press conference following Cadiz's training session and denied the claims made against him.

"I never said black s..t. I didn't say it to him and that's clear," Cala told reporters.

SCREENGRAB Valencia’s Mouctar Diakhaby leaves the pitch with team-mates after allegedly being racially abused by Cadiz's Juan Cala.

"Everything he says is false. If there is any Cadiz player who has said that I was going to apologise, I'll quit football. This is a media lynching.

"Either he made it up or he understood something else when I said, 'leave me alone'.

"The best thing would have been to get me and [Diakhaby] together in a room to explain what happened. Instead, it's been a circus. I was judged before the game was over.

"Nobody from Valencia told me anything. I have been a professional for 12 years. I have lived together with Chinese, Africans, South Americans ... I've shared a dressing room with Benjamin, Kanoute..."

Cala, who says he has received threats on social media, maintains he will fight to defend his reputation.

"I will take legal action against all the people who have tried to play on my honour. My lawyer is gathering information," he said.

"I have the full support of the club and it will take measures against the entire institution or person that damages the image of Cadiz."

In response to Cala's press conference, Valencia issued another statement, which was captioned on the club's official Twitter page as: "Juan Cala, we don't believe you".

The club said: "Valencia CF are deeply saddened by statements made by Cadiz CF player Juan Cala this Tuesday, in which 48 hours later, he denied racially insulting Mouctar Diakhaby.

"Cala has missed a great opportunity to accept his mistake and apologise to the player affected. Instead of doing this, he attacked both Diakhaby and other members of Valencia CF.

"Valencia CF wish to reiterate that we believe our player and back him completely."

On Monday (Tuesday NZT), Valencia issued a photograph of their squad standing behind Diakhaby in a show of solidarity.

Reflecting on the events, Diakhaby said in his video on social media: "After this [abuse], me and my team-mates decided to go to the changing room, which was a good decision and then one of their players asked one of our players that if Cala apologised, would we return to the pitch.

"And we told them no. Things are not like that. You cannot do something like that and then that happen.

"Today I feel much better, but it has hurt me a lot."